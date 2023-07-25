SALISBURY — After Monday night’s quick but intense storm knocked down power lines and trees, some remained without electricity well into the next day.
The most serious storm-related incident took place on Elm Street around 7 p.m. when a tree fell on an SUV with a mother and two small children inside.
“They were in the vehicle either getting ready to leave or return when a large pine tree came down on the vehicle with power lines and caused some significant damage to the vehicle. My understanding is that the passengers in the vehicle were not injured,” Fire Chief Scott Carrigan said.
Carrigan said firefighters checked on everyone inside while awaiting the arrival of National Grid to shut off power to the downed wires.
“Once the power was shut off they (firefighters) cut the tree off the vehicle and were able to remove the occupants from the vehicle,” Carrigan said.
He said everyone in the SUV refused medical care, allowing firefighters to clear the scene minutes later.
“The incident was under control within 40 minutes,” Carrigan said.
Should someone find themselves trapped in a car with power wires on it, the best thing to do is to “just sit tight,” Carrigan explained.
If a person remains inside the vehicle, in most cases the electricity from the power line goes right through the vehicle and into the ground.
“But if you try to step out of the vehicle and you have one foot in and one foot out, then that electricity is going to then go right through you and into the ground,” Carrigan said.
He said as long as people do not panic and call 911, they should be fine.
“Emergency response personnel and the power company will work as efficiently as we can to get the hazard removed and get people on their way,” Carrigan said.
National Grid reported five customers near where the incident took place were still without power around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to its website.
In the hours following the storm and into Tuesday, firefighters were out sawing downed trees into chunks so they could be removed.
Carrigan went on to say that the town as a whole experienced a strange burst of inclement weather that seemingly came out of nowhere.
“Last night was an extremely unusual weather event. The communities around us didn’t seem to have much activity at all, but in Salisbury we had, at the time of that incident, we had about a dozen different calls going on at the same time,” Carrigan said.
An official from the National Weather Service station in Norton could not speak to the unique weather event, claiming they had no logs or reports of any incidents in the Salisbury area Monday night.
Another official from the station explained how these short, small area storms form.
“Basically they’re just severe thunderstorms with strong down winds that go ahead and come down, causing wind damage of trees and bringing power lines down,” the official said.
Salisbury and Greater Newburyport could see a repeat of what happened Monday later in the week.
“Probably a better chance of some severe thunderstorms forming on Thursday,” the official said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.