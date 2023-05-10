SALISBURY — At the first 3 Towns and 2 Cities (Newbury, Salisbury, West Newbury, Amesbury and Newburyport) Democratic Breakfast since 2019 held recently at Nicholson Hall in Newburyport, the Salisbury Democratic Town Committee awarded the 2023 Lou Masiello Memorial Leadership Scholarship to Triton High School senior Brenna Coates. Coates, daughter of Jennifer and John Coates, plans to attend Rivier College in Nashua, N.H. where she will study nursing.
In her essay when asked what leadership means to you she wrote "Leadership is stepping out and helping out when things need to be done. They are a selfless and kind role model for those around them."
When asked about an issue of concern she wrote "I am very passionate about women's rights. All over the country, abortion laws are being placed. I see how women are distressed and worried for both their and the younger generation."
The annual $500 scholarship was renamed this year for the late Lou Masiello who was a tireless civic servant serving on many town boards and organizations, a former chairperson of the Salisbury Democratic Town Committee and an active member of the 3 Towns and 2 Cities Committee. This is the 14th year a scholarship has been awarded by the committee.
