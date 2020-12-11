SALISBURY — The average single family homeowner can expect to pay an extra $218.75 in property taxes for fiscal year 2021.
The Board of Selectmen met for a special meeting Thursday night and voted unanimously to set a single tax rate of $11.26 per $1,000 of assessed property value for commercial, industrial, condominiums and single family homes. The numbers await official certification from the state Department of Revenue.
According to Town Manager Neil Harrington, Salisbury’s most recent tax rate was $11.48 per $1,000 of assessed value.
“Home values are up and that means that tax bills will go up somewhat,” Harrington said. “The rate will go down but the values, particularly on the residential side, have increased.”
Harrington said the average single family homeowner can expect to pay $4,924.91 in fiscal year 2021, up $218.75 over the average bill of $4,706.16 for fiscal year 2020.
He said the average value of a single family home has risen from $410,660 to $437,381.
“Our values have been climbing particularly for property on the beach,” Harrington said.
Condominium owners have seen their property values rise from $347,526 to $355,375 and can’t expect to pay an additional $18.88, with the average tax bill up to $4,001.53 from $3,982.65.
The average assessed value of a commercial property in Salisbury went up from $625,112 to $629,670.
“The average tax bill for commercial properties is decreasing from $7,163.79 down to $7,090.18,” Harrington said. “This is a decrease of $73.61.”
Industrial properties saw a slight increase in value from $1.154 million to $1.156 million, according to Harrington.
“The average tax bill for industrial properties is currently $13,236.02 and that will decrease to $13,020.25,” he said. “That is a decrease of $215.77.”
He noted the town has seen a lot of growth.
“The valuation of commercial and industrial property has not risen as quickly as on the residential side of things,” Harrington said. “There has been a tremendous increase in residential home values. Even though the rate is projected to decrease, the average bill is expected to increase somewhat. I’d also like to point out that the increase includes the cost of the three Prop 2 1/2 overrides that were approved by the voters over the past several years. That includes the override for the library construction, the police station construction and the override for the Triton (Regional School District) operating budget.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.