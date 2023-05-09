SALISBURY — Residents flooded Town Hall for the Board of Selectmen meeting Monday to ensure their voices were heard and that officials are doing all they can to address the state’s decision to close beach access points 8, 9 and 10 until next year.
The Department of Conservation and Recreation announcement led to a maelstrom of reaction from residents on social media, prompting dozens to pack the meeting room on the second floor of Town Hall.
The public comment period lasted for more than an hour, with residents sharing their frustration and looking for clarity from selectmen.
During the public comment, Chairperson Chuck Takesian said the board felt an urgency for the accesses to be kept open.
“They were promised to be open by May 15 if you all recall,” he said. “We didn’t learn of this one-year closure until Thursday. That was at a meeting of what’s called the Salisbury Beach Resiliency Subcommittee, which is a subcommittee formed under the Merrimack River Beach Alliance.”
He explained that they were told the accesses would not be fixed. Instead, they would be torn down and not rebuilt until next year.
Takesian told the crowd this undertaking would require a lot of hands.
“We have to get people like the governor, lieutenant governor. Our legislators have also been very instrumental, both Dawne and Bruce, very instrumental in getting this thing done. They have to be because this is the state, it’s not the town,” Takesian said, referring to Rep. Dawne Shand, D-Newburyport, and Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester.
Even as the meeting continued, it seemed like progress was being made as Takesian made an announcement during the public comment period.
“I just got a text a few minutes ago. The governor was on the beach this afternoon 20 minutes ago. She has already met with the secretary and the commissioner, so it looks like we are making huge progress,” Takesian said, referring to Gov. Maura Healey.
Rick Rigoli of North End Boulevard was among the many residents to approach the podium Monday night. He said he had seen a disturbing commentary online that said selectmen are powerless in this matter.
“If you are powerless, think of how powerless we are,” Rigoli said. “You are not powerless. Now, you can’t go out and place sand on the beach, you can’t build staircases. But like Tom Sabb said, you can knock on windows, on doors. You can park yourself outside governor’s offices. You can see the secretary of energy and environmental affairs,” Rigoli said.
“There are lots of activities you can do and we expect you to do, and you’re not powerless. So don’t feel powerless, please, because if you do, we’re cooked.”
Takesian agreed selectman are not powerless.
“You’re right,” he said. “We are your elected representatives and we will do the heavy lifting. and it’s great that you’re all involved here, no question about it. This also helps tremendously.”
Selectman Michael Colburn, who was with Takesian at the Salisbury Beach Resiliency Subcommittee meeting, echoed Takesian’s sentiment.
“I think the town has shown good faith that we are in this battle. We just invested a lot of money in private property,” he said. “So I think we have shown pretty good faith that we have your guys’ back on this one.”
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
