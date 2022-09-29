SALISBURY — While many Massachusetts residents can soon expect higher electricity prices, Salisbury residents will be saving big on their winter bills, thanks to a recently signed electricity agreement.
In May, Town Manager Neil Harrington signed a three-year renewal, 2022 through January 2025, with First Point Power to obtain electricity for Salisbury at a fixed rate of 11.134 cents per kilowatt hour for all residential and business National Grid customers.
All electrical customers in Salisbury who did not have a supply contract with a company other than National Grid were automatically enrolled in the aggregation program, with the option to opt out at any time.
National Grid, which changes its rate twice a year, just released its basic service rate for the period of Nov. 1, 2022 through April 30, 2023. It is 33.891 cents per kilowatt hour for residential service and 32.287 cents per kilowatt hour for commercial customers, a dramatic raise from the previous rate of 14.80 cents per kilowatt hour.
The National Grid estimates that the average residential monthly electricity bill for a customer who uses 600 kilowatt hours per month in the winter is projected to rise from $179 to $293, which is an increase of 64%.
“We want to do everything we can to help our customers manage through the months ahead through our winter customer savings initiative, while maintaining high levels of service to meet their energy needs this winter season,” National Grid’s Chief Customer Officer Helen Burt said in a statement. “This includes informing customers that they can ‘shop’ or choose from different energy suppliers, in addition to taking advantage of energy saving programs, including those supported by Mass Save. We believe helping customers take more control over how and what energy they use creates a more equitable and affordable energy future.”
In 2018 Salisbury took advantage of a state law which allowed them to put out a competitive bid for the supply portion of their electrical services for customers.
“We have what's called an electricity aggregation program, and we hired a consultant, called Colonial Power Group, and they put together a bid for us back in 2018 and we bid out the supply portion of all the combined electrical customers in Salisbury, residential, commercial, and industrial, and we got a bid in for a fixed rate for three years,” Town Manager Neil Harrington said. “That rate stays the same no matter what happens to the National Grid basic rate.”
During the Town Manager's report at the Sept. 26 Board of Selectmen Meeting, Board of Selectmen Chair Chuck Takesian noted that Salisbury residents stand to save about $137 on 600 kilowatt hours a month based on National Grid's projection.
Town officials strongly urged any electricity customers who are not enrolled in the town's program to do so before National Grid’s new basic service rate kicks in for the winter. Customers can opt-in to this by contacting Colonial Power at http://colonialpowergroup.com/salisbury/ and clicking the OPT-IN button, then filling out and submitting the opt-in form or at 866-485-5858.
