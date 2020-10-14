Salisbury restaurant closed for violating COVID-19 rules

SALISBURY — The town’s Health Department shut down The Dolphin Bar & Grill on Saturday and fined it $1,300 for violating state and local health regulations by allowing patrons to participate in karaoke despite COVID-19 restrictions.
The cease-and-desist order marks the second time local officials responded to complaints that owner Kevin Buswell was violating coronavirus regulations since they were put in place in March.
Police Chief Thomas Fowler said one of his officers and a Health Department official visited the bar Saturday.
When it was determined the bar was violating COVID-19 restrictions, the order was served. Buswell was not at the establishment but a bartender closed the business right away without issue, the chief said.
Fowler added that the initial complaint was made to the Health Department, not police.
The cease-and-desist order said the bar violated regulations for “indoor and/or outdoor entertainment” and food service “and is thereby endangering the general public.” The bar also allowed karaoke, which is a violation of COVID-19 restrictions.
In late March, police closed the Ocean Front business after learning Buswell was allowing customers to drink there in violation of Gov. Charlie Baker’s order that all bars be closed to prevent spread of the coronavirus. Even though the front door was boarded up, Buswell allowed customers to enter the bar in back and drink there, according to local officials.
Buswell was not arrested but was notified he could face fines and other sanctions from Health Agent Jack Morris.
Establishments can be fined up to $1,000 per day under state law. Because of the prior violation, Morris levied a fine of $1,300.
Town Manager Neil Harrington provided a copy of the order to The Daily News when contacted Tuesday and said in an email, “I spoke with Mr. Buswell a short time ago and he informed me that he intends to appeal the order to the Town’s Board of Health. In the meantime, the order stands and the Dolphin should remain closed.”
Baker closed all bars March 17, but last month allowed restaurants to use bar seating for food service. Full-fledged bars are expected to remain closed until a vaccine for the potentially fatal virus is ready.
No one picked up the phone Tuesday when a reporter called the Dolphin Bar & Grill for comment.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Editor Richard K. Lodge contributed to this story.
