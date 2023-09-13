SALISBURY — Route 1 reconstruction was one of 11 projects that will be receiving an unexpected transfusion of federal money, Massachusetts Department of Transportation officials announced Tuesday.
Between congested roads, slow and disrupted MBTA service, and missed opportunities to secure funding to replace the Cape Cod bridges, the state hasn’t had a lot to brag about on the transportation front lately. Which perhaps explains Tuesday’s press release on an $80 million federal funds windfall.
Massachusetts snagged an additional $80 million in Federal Highway Administration money, the Healey administration announced, as part of a redistribution of funds that occurs annually. On average, the state received about $65 million in redistributed funds in each of the previous four years, MassDOT said.
Working under a “use it or lose it” approach, the monies are made available after the FHWA calculates how much fiscal year spending is likely to go unspent and solicits requests from the states for shovel-ready projects. The funds are available now, MassDOT said, and must be obligated by Sept. 26.
“As part of our good governance, the Highway Division was ready to submit shovel-ready projects to our federal partners as soon as the opportunity for additional funding was there,” said Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver. “We will continue to be competitive in seeking federal funding to best maintain and improve our roadways.”
MassDOT released the list of projects that will receive funds:
Pittsfield — Intersection and signal improvements at First Street and North Street
Granby — Improvements at two locations on Route 202: School Street and Five Corners
Westminster — Rehabilitation and box widening on Route 140, from Patricia Road to the Princeton town line
Stow — Bridge replacement, Box Mill Road over Elizabeth Brook
Lanesborough — Resurfacing and related work on Route 7
Framingham — Traffic signal installation at Edgell Road at Central Street
Becket, Blanford, Stockbridge, West Stockbridge — Bridge preservation
Wilmington — Bridge preservation, Woburn Street over I-93 bridge replacement
Boston — Bridge preservation, Richmond Street over Route 1A
Wareham — Bridge preservation, Maple Springs Road, and Tihonet Road over Route 25
Fall River — Corridor improvements on Route 79/Davol Street.
