SALISBURY — Residents will have a chance to vote on a $5.2 million loan for construction of a visitors center at Salisbury Beach when the spring Town Meeting gets underway June 22.
The state has set aside $1.5 million to build a new visitors center and public restrooms at Salisbury Beach; voters will also be asked to approve borrowing $5.2 million to pay for construction.
"We hope to build two facilities, one on the western end of the Broadway Mall and a smaller facility in the town parking lot at the corner of Beach Road and Cable Avenue," Town Manager Neil Harrington said.
Harrington said he hopes to reduce the $5.2 million by selling the old police headquarters, its parking lot and the public restroom facility on Railroad Avenue.
"My goal here is to reduce the total cost of the project to somewhere in the neighborhood of $3 million," Harrington said. "If we can do that, then we will be able to successfully build a new visitors center and brand new bathrooms for the first time in decades at Salisbury Beach and include that cost in the budget without a (Proposition 2½) override."
Residents will also be asked to approve the town's annual operating budget of $29.5 million, $13.5 million of which would pay Salisbury's anticipated share of the Triton Regional School District's operating budget for 2020-21.
"The town's assessment is a significant increase over last year's ($12.6 million) but, unlike last year, we don't need to pass a ($450,000) Proposition 2½ override to pay for our full assessment," Harrington said. "I don't know what Triton's budget situation will look like in the next fiscal year in terms of their state aid. But they have told us that this is the most amount that the towns will have to pay. They are not going to come back to us for any additional funding."
The town manager said Salisbury's proposed operating number is a balanced budget with no layoffs of town employees, at least for now.
"We don't know how much state aid we're going to be getting next year because the state has not passed its budget," Harrington said. "If there were cuts made to state aid, we would have to come back and revise our budget in the fall."
Article 6 seeks borrowing $3 million to replace the 85-year-old water main on Bridge Road to bring Ring's Island into the city's water district.
A new bylaw prohibiting trailers and recreational vehicles from parking overnight on public ways will be the subject of Article 12.
"We have had several problems over the past few years with people who are going to Salisbury Beach and parking on residential streets with their RVs and just staying there on the street for a week," Harrington said. "This creates havoc in the neighborhood."
He has petitioned to have the town transfer control of two parcels of land — close to the Merrimack Valley Habitat for Humanity homes under construction on Old County Road — to the Board of Selectmen for a potential future sale to the nonprofit organization.
Article 15 asks voters to approve borrowing $486,750 to pay the engineering and permitting costs associated with preventing flooding in the Ring's Island neighborhood, 75% of which could eventually be reimbursed through a state Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness grant.
The spring Town Meeting will take place at Salisbury Elementary School, 100 Lafayette Road, on June 22 at 7 p.m.
A Special Town Meeting will also be held June 22 and feature several capital purchase requests: a new supervisor's vehicle for the Police Department ($55,000); new portable radios for the Fire Department ($25,000); a handicapped-accessible restroom at the Hilton Senior Center ($3,000); and funding the town's 25% share of a new van for the Hilton Senior Center ($14,301).
Other capital purchase requests include paying 50% of the cost to purchase a new animal control vehicle ($12,499); upgrading a section of water main on Toll Road to prepare for the upcoming Lafayette Road sewer extension project ($250,000); and replacing the water main at Long Hill Cemetery ($120,000.)
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
