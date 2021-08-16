Salisbury was the fastest-growing town in Greater Newburyport in the last decade, adding almost 1,000 residents – an 11.5% population increase – according to the latest U.S. Census figures.
Salisbury grew from 8,283 residents in 2010 to 9,236 in 2020, according to the decennial report last week.
Every community in Greater Newburyport saw some growth over the decade, although Newbury's population increase – at 0.8% – was the only one that fell under 1%.
Newburyport remained the largest community in the area, increasing by 5% to 18,289 residents. Amesbury followed with 17,366 residents, adding 1,083 people for a 6.7% increase.
Overall, the Census Bureau on Thursday reported 7,029,917 people living in Massachusetts in 2020, an increase of 482,288 – or 7.4% – since 2010, a percentage that equaled the growth rate of the U.S. as a whole, according to State House News Service.
Release of the census data triggered a rush to redraw legislative and congressional district boundaries in the state, as many western Massachusetts cities and towns saw population decreases while all 10 of the largest cities in the state saw population gains.
Boston lead the way, with over 58,000 more residents in 2020 than a decade earlier for a population of 675,647, followed by Worcester (a 25,473-person increase to 206,518), Springfield (up 2,869 to 155,929), Lowell (up 9,035 to 115,554) and Cambridge (up 13,241 to 118,403).
In the Merrimack Valley, Lawrence saw the most population growth (up 12,766 to 89,143 residents) while Haverhill added 6,908 residents for a population of 67,787 in 2020.
Secretary of State Bill Galvin said last week that Massachusetts now has nine cities with more than 100,000 residents and Worcester, the state's second-largest city, has surpassed 200,000 residents for the first time.
Populations for 2020 for communities in Greater Newburyport include: Georgetown, with 8,470 residents in 2020, up from 8,183, a 3.5% increase; Groveland, with 6,752 residents, up from 6,459, a 4.5% increase; Merrimac, with 6,723 residents in 2020, up from 6,338 in 2010, a 6.1% increase; Newbury, with 6,716 residents in 2020, up from 6,666, a 0.8% increase since 2010; Rowley, with 6,161 residents in 2020, up from 5,856 in 2010, a 5.2% increase; and West Newbury, with 4,500 residents in 2020, up from 4,235 in 2010, a 6.3% increase in population, according to the Census Bureau.
Unlike some parts of Massachusetts that saw large increases in Black and Latino residents, Greater Newburyport communities remained overwhelmingly white.
While Amesbury was reported to be 89.7% white in 2020, all other Greater Newburyport communities were reported to be more than 90% white, with Newburyport at 91.1% and the highest percentages in Newbury (92.7% white) and Rowley (92.8% white) in 2020.
