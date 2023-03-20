SALISBURY — Barring action in the eleventh hour, there will be only one candidate running for an open selectman seat in the May town election.
As of 1:30 p.m. on Friday, only Terry Merengi Jr. had pulled papers to fill Wilma McDonald’s position on the Board of Selectmen. Town Clerk Melinda Morrison noted that while candidates had until 5 p.m. to pull papers, she was not expecting any last-minute changes.
“I haven’t even hear any rumblings,” Morrison said.
Nomination papers were first made available Jan. 17 and have also been available for a Triton Regional School Committee member from Salisbury.
Both seats carry a three-year term. Only the incumbent, Vice Chairperson Caitlin Hunter, had pulled and returned papers as of Friday afternoon.
McDonald announced her upcoming retirement from public office during the board’s meeting Feb. 27.
She said the timing of her announcement came with the hope that it would give others plenty of time to run for the seat.
McDonald has spent 38 years serving her community. She began her time in public office with more than five years on the Zoning Board.
McDonald then spent more than 24 years serving as town clerk, and is in her ninth year as a selectman.
Marengi is the president of TCS Communications Corp. and North East Tower Associates, both in Salisbury. He also serves as vice chairman of Salisbury Community TV & Media Center and is a member of the Master Plan Committee.
He put forward his name early in the process, returning his papers as of Feb. 6 and speaking with The Daily News soon after to share his reasons for running.
He expressed his belief that with Town Manager Neil Harrington running for mayor in Salem, it is an important time in Salisbury’s history. He also explained how he thought his experience in business would translate positively to the role.
Merengi also stressed his desire to have a clean and respectful race, something that appears will be no issue.
When asked about his thoughts on potentially running unopposed and the slight possibility of a last-minute challenger, Merengi praised McDonald.
“I want to first and foremost thank Selectman McDonald for her many years of service to the town of Salisbury, a community I deeply care about. Wilma has been a friend of my family, and I truly respect all she has done. The future of Salisbury is my sole focus as I run for selectman and I look forward to the opportunity to earn the people of Salisbury’s support on May 9,” Merengi said.
Voting in the town election May 9 will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the William Hilton Senior Center, 43 Lafayette Road.
The Daily News reached out to McDonald but did not hear back in time for this report.
