SALISBURY — The Board of Selectmen voted unanimously Monday to change its meeting schedule for the next two months.
Monday also marked the first time selectmen met completely remotely along with Town Manager Neil Harrington and each appeared as part of a video feed.
Harrington told selectmen he suggested they amend their June schedule so that they meet June 1 and June 15 before the planned spring Town Meeting on June 22.
“If we didn’t change the schedule, we would have a conflict on June 22 and we would also have no selectmen’s meeting between May 11 and June 8,” Harrington said. “So I would suggest moving the meeting scheduled to the first and the third Mondays of June.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.