SALISBURY — Two selectmen sparred Monday night over whether turning on water meters for summer homes constitutes an “essential” service, but the board ultimately voted to delay water service until at least May 4 to help deal with the pandemic.
The dispute arose between Chuck Takesian and Freeman Condon when selectmen met Monday, some in person and some remotely. Town Manager Neil Harrington proposed a measure that would not allow people to turn on water to their summer properties until at least May 4.
“Under the circumstances, both (Pennichuck Water) and (Health Director Jack Morris) have deemed that this is not an essential service and therefore we have not been complying with requests to have people turn on their seasonal water meters,” Harrington said. “For anyone who is a permanent resident of town who was away for the winter and wants to come back to their home here, we will, of course, turn on their meter.”
Harrington said the coronavirus pandemic is not expected to peak in Massachusetts for two to three weeks, so he and Morris would like to hold off on turning on seasonal water meters.
“I understand this represents somewhat of an inconvenience for people who are looking to arrive early and get their places spruced up,” Harrington said. “I don’t think three weeks is too much to ask.”
Condon and Selectman Ronalee Ray-Parrott joined Harrington at Town Hall on Monday evening, while Wilma McDonald, Donna Abdulla and Takesian attended online. Takesian said he was not happy with Harrington’s motion and proposed one of his own to strike it down.
Takesian said he had been approached by “several” residents concerned about such a ban.
“Outside people are coming to the beach, they are parking their car and walking around,” Takesian said. “I just don’t see where someone coming to their cottage to work on it is going to endanger anyone.”
Takesian added that waiting until May 4 could cause a backup when turning water meters back on. He also noted many residents own seasonal rental properties as well.
“How are we going to differentiate from someone who uses their cottage or rents it out?” he said.
Harrington admitted the town probably could not make such a determination but added that there are many people who are “not responsible” and are gathering at public beaches up and down the coast.
“People, for their own convenience, are continuing to come here and gather in the places that they should not gather,” Harrington said. “It doesn’t make it right, but we can’t prevent it all from happening, unfortunately. I just don’t want to exacerbate the problem.”
Condon conceded that the situation is “not black and white,” but said he wants to err on the side of caution.
“This is not a time to pander for political views, this is a time to respond to a public health epidemic,” Condon said. “People are dying, Chuck. Anything we can do to encourage social distancing and encourage following the governor’s orders, I am completely in favor of. I do not think asking people to wait another three weeks is a deal breaker for them.”
Condon added that he was asking selectmen “to do the common sense thing and the responsible thing” and reject Takesian’s motion.
“Don’t call me irresponsible,” Takesian shot back. “That is what you are saying. You want to say that you feel you are protecting the public health, that’s fine. But don’t call me irresponsible.”
Takesian’s motion failed in a 3-2 vote with Condon, Ray-Parrott and Abdulla voting in opposition.
Three other COVID-19 measures were adopted unan imously.
Selectmen voted to postpone the annual town election until June 16 and the annual spring Town Meeting until June 22.
Selectmen also postponed the due date for real estate and personal property taxes from May 1 to June 1. Sewer billing was postponed from May 13 until June 1.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
