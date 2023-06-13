SALISBURY — The town’s sewer access fee was substantially slashed and folks shared their concerns with proposed changes at Ten’s Show Club during a Board of Selectmen meeting Monday night.
Selectmen voted unanimously to reduce the sewer access fee from $3,080 to $500 following a hearing.
“The town leaders way before me implemented an access fee to help create revenue for any future updates on the plant system and water system,” Selectman Michael Colburn said in an interview Tuesday. “We feel comfortable enough that we have enough in the coffers for any future updates.”
He said guidance from Town Manager Neil Harrington and Finance Director Karen Snow helped the board realize the town could afford to reduce the access fee.
“We all felt that to help with the cost of the new sewer system, we felt we could bring that down for the residents,” Colburn said.
The sewer project began in fall 2020 at an initial estimated cost of $18.5 million.
The new access fee was enacted April 1, meaning that any residents who joined the sewer system after that date and paid the original fee can expect a rebate.
At the start of the meeting, multiple residents took advantage of the public comment period to voice concerns about potential developments at Ten’s Show Club, 11 North End Blvd.
The club underwent a change in ownership when Mark Filantri sold to brothers Peter and Robert DePesa, with the sale approved at the board’s meeting Feb. 27.
The new owners sought to have the club’s liquor and entertainment licenses amended to allow for an outdoor beer garden. At a prior meeting, Selectman Chuck Takesian jokingly asked if the performers would also be outside. The owners confirmed that the performers would remain indoors.
David Albertini of Beach Road was among the residents to share their concerns Monday night. He said that during his five years living in the neighborhood, it is not uncommon for club patrons to spill out into the street on a busy night and have loud conversations or go on to find somewhere else to drink more.
“That during working hours is really not that much of an issue,” he said. “But I think the more serious issue at hand is when the facility closes at night.
Albertini said he hopes the proposal will be fleshed out more and that additional details will be available.
“I think we’re looking forward to an open discussion and taking a look at the longer-term impact of that on the local community,” he said.
Selectmen voted to set a public hearing on the Ten’s request for their meeting June 26. The hearing would begin at 7:15 p.m.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.