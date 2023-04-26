SALISBURY — Bucking the trend of area communities agreeing to endorse changes to the state flag, the town became the third Massachusetts community to vote against sending a letter of support to the Special Committee Relative to the Seal and Motto of the Commonwealth.
Selectmen voted 3-2 on Monday against sending the letter of support, with Chuck Takesian, Michael Colburn and Wilma McDonald opposed.
Takesian said Tuesday that he wanted to stand his ground on this issue.
“Quite frankly, I’m tired of the woke cancel culture that’s going on in this country and this was the line I drew,” he said.
Selectmen Vice Chairperson Ronalee Ray-Parrott, who voted in favor, said she and Takesian made sure that wording of the agenda item specified they were only supporting the work of the special committee, not a definitive redesign.
“I was in full support of having the committee that has been identified to take a look at this really doing a deep dive into making the decision about whether or not we should change the seal, so that’s why I voted for it,” she said.
Ray-Parrott said that as a social worker, she believes any flags or seals that are not representative or could be perceived as hurtful to any population or marginalized group should be reevaluated.
Salisbury joins Rowley and Harwich as the only communities in the state to have rejected the proposal after taking up the issue.
Amesbury and Newburyport recently adopted resolutions supporting a redesign.
In Amesbury, the City Council voted unanimously at its meeting April 11.
In Newburyport, the City Council voted 7-3-1 at its meeting March 13. Ward 5 Councilor Jim McCauley, Ward 6 Councilor Byron Lane and at-large Councilor Mark Wright were opposed, while Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid voted “present.”
The original Massachusetts Bay Colony seal from 1629 depicted an Indigenous person wearing a loincloth of leaves and calling out, “Come over and help us.” He holds an arrow that points down and does not wear a quiver – elements of the commonwealth’s present seal.
In 1898, the Legislature adopted the present seal, designed by illustrator Edmund Garrett, that shows an Indigenous man with a broadsword modeled after that of Myles Standish, a military commander known for ambushing and killing of native people.
Facial and bodily features were borrowed from a variety of sources, including an Indigenous skeleton unearthed in Winthrop. It also depicts a red flannel sash said to have been taken from the body of the native warrior Metacomet, otherwise known as King Philip, before his head was impaled on the stockade at Plymouth for 20 years.
Colburn explained he was opposed to the blanket nature of the proposal but would be open to potentially approving a new design when the committee comes up with one.
“It’s a state flag not a town flag,” he said. “There’s already a committee formed, let the committee do their job. and if the committee wants to come to us and give us an alternative and we support the alternative, fine.”
McDonald said she does not think it is right to erase history.
“I guess I go with the coach of the New England Patriots and say, ‘Do your job,’” she said. “So since this commission was set up and people are supposed to be studying it, I just didn’t see the purpose of sending them a letter to remind them to do their job.”
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
