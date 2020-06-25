SALISBURY – The Salisbury Senior Center on Lafayette Road will open July 6 with safety protocols in place.
Each activity listed below will be limited to 10 people with social distancing and preregistration required. Anyone entering the center is required to wear a mask, sign in, and fill out an updated emergency contact form.
Programs include: July 6, 9 a.m., walking group; July 7, 10:15 a.m., yoga, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., quilting group; July 8, 9 a.m., walking group; and 10:15 a.m., senior fitness; July 9, 9 to 11 a.m., Chats and Crafts Group.
For more information and to sign up, call 978-462-2412.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.