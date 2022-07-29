AMESBURY — Salisbury seniors from the town's Council on Aging accepted the challenge from Amesbury seniors and came home with the Senior Cup won during the first senior cornhole tournament on July 19 at the Amesbury Council on Aging.
Hamburgers and hot dogs were on the grill and root beer floats were made by Bear Mountain Health Center. A great time was had by all, according to participants.
The next senior cornhole tournament is scheduled for September at the Salisbury Council on Aging where Amesbury seniors will get a chance to win back the trophy.
