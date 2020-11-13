SALISBURY — The town set aside $200,000, over and above state funding, for street paving last month and the town manager would like to make it a habit each year.
Voters at the fall Town Meeting on Oct. 26 approved the use of $200,000 from the free cash account for street paving and repaving projects.
Salisbury receives up to roughly $240,000 in state Chapter 90 funding for street repairs each year, which is not enough to give motorists a smooth ride, according to Town Manager Neil Harrington.
He said the town worked with Beta Engineering Group roughly two years ago to compile a priority list of streets in need of paving.
"They recommended that we put about $450,000 a year into street paving and repaving in order to catch up with the backlog of streets that need work," Harrington said. "We get about $230,000 to $240,000 a year from the state Chapter 90 funds. But that is about $200,000 short of what we need. So, I am making a commitment to try and appropriate the extra money. If we have the extra $200,000 a year, we will do it."
Harrington said the town recognizes that some streets are in tough shape and it is attempting to catch up with the backlog, but street repairs to Pike Street alone are estimated to cost well over $200,000.
"At least, with the first go round here, we would get as many streets as we can done with the $200,000," he said.
Repaving the streets at the south end of the beach will be a challenge because a lot of underground infrastructure work would have to be done, according to Harrington.
"That all has to be done, in addition to the street paving, but we have to start somewhere," he said. "I believe that $200,000 will be a big thrust in the right direction in getting to some of the smaller streets that are also in very bad repair. And I hope to continue to be able to do that at every town meeting to supplement (state funding) until we get up to the point where we have the streets at a reasonable condition."
Harrington had some good news to share about the town's stabilization fund, which now stands at roughly $920,000 thanks to a $100,000 appropriation by voters in October.
"I hope to have enough money left in free cash next spring to put us over $1 million, with another appropriation from free cash at the annual Town Meeting," Harrington said. "This would be the first time in the town's history that we would have a stabilization fund in excess of $1 million."
A robust stabilization fund, he said, shows that the town is prudent in setting money aside for unforeseen expenses.
"Sometimes, people call this the 'rainy day fund,'" Harrington said. "In case there is a particular financial problem that we did not anticipate, we have money in reserve to handle it."
Harrington said bond rating agencies also look very favorably at large amounts of money in a stabilization fund.
"That means that you are saving as well as providing services," he said. "So that is a plus with the bond rating agencies."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
