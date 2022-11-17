SALISBURY — The paving of multiple streets in relation to the town’s sewer project is set to wrap up this week, according to the town's Department of Public Works director.
The sewer project began in fall 2020 at an initial estimated cost of $18.5 million. The general contractor for the sewer project, Albanese Brothers, hired Brox Industries as its paving subcontractor. Paving began early in November on Lafayette Road (Route 1), Toll Road and Main Street.
Once those streets were completed, Brox began to pave Jak-Len Drive and Bayberry Lane.
Salisbury Director of Public Works Lisa DeMeo informed The Daily News in an email that the schedule for the road paving to be completed is Nov. 18.
She said the main work has been done, while the only work left is adjusting any driveway aprons that need it and that there is no schedule for that work at this time. The paving contractor has to come back with smaller equipment for these small areas.
Maureen Brown, owner of hair salon Tri-City Cuts, located at 38 Lafayette Road, said that for the most part the paving has caused no issues with her business.
“People have been able to make it on time. Other than the road condition being bumpy, that’s been a part of construction,” Brown said. “But I haven’t had any decline in customers or anything like that.”
The state will be reconstructing and repaving Lafayette Road next year, which made it important to get the paving needed for the sewer project done before winter to allow the patching to have time to settle.
The sewer project is completely funded through the town’s sewer enterprise fund and that following the project’s completion, the cost will be shared among those receiving the new sewer service. Those who have to pay will have the option to do so immediately or over time, up to 20 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.