SALISBURY — The new skatepark is the culmination of the passion and dedication of local skaters, and it continues to remain on track to offer a summer full of shredding.
Artisan Skateparks began construction in early March at Partridge Brook Park, behind Salisbury Elementary School. Town Planning Director Lisa Pearson said the project is progressing.
“They’re supposed to start pouring the concrete this week on the actual skatepark,” she said. “Most of the earthwork is pretty much done. They have to come in and finish up more earthwork once they’re done building the skatepark portion of it.”
Earthwork construction involves the foundation and improving load-bearing capacity, controlling shrinkage and swelling, and reducing or improving permeability, according to the National Academy of Construction.
Pearson explained that SumCo Eco-Contracting of Peabody is handling the earthwork and the work required by the Americans with Disabilities Act. She said that work should be completed on schedule before the end of June – barring any bad weather.
Much of the $850,000 price tag was covered by grants, she said. The town received a $242,000 grant for the ADA work as well as a $400,000 Parkland Acquisitions and Renovations for Communities grant. She noted that Artisan Skate Parks has offered to build an additional small practice area at no extra cost.
“You don’t typically have a contractor say, ‘We’d really like to do this extra work for you.’ and it’s already paid for,” Pearson said.
The planning director said she has been working on the project since May 2014.
Selectman and Parks and Recreation Commission member Ronalee Ray-Parrott said two teenage skaters, Austin Stevens and Keenan Kealey, presented the idea for the skatepark to Parks and Recreation.
“They came to Parks and Rec many years ago to say that we needed a new skateboard park,” she said. “And they said that because most skateboarders around here are surfers, they really advocated for a bowl and we could not do the bowl down the beach because of the water level. So that’s why we found the new park to build it over by Partridge Brook and they loved that idea.”
Ray-Parrott said Kealey and Stevens were the driving force, even taking it upon themselves to research grants.
“When Lisa Pearson contracted with a designer that was out in Arizona, it was all the skateboarders that came to this meeting to say, ‘This is what we like, this is what we don’t like. This is a great idea, not a great idea.’ So it was really this group of kids that helped us design it,” Ray-Parrott said.
Pearson said she has received positive feedback from the community.
“People are really excited about it coming and excited to come in and check it out,” she said.
Ray-Parrott said the Parks and Recreation Commission is looking at a grand opening date of July 14.
“They’re going to have events all day,” she said. “But then the ribbon cutting where we’ll have all the skateboarders that have been part of this, Bruce Tarr, Dawne Shand, all the Parks and Rec, all the Select Board come and have a ribbon cutting at 2:30 p.m.”
Tarr is a Republican state senator from Gloucester while Shand is a state representative from Newburyport.
Ray-Parrott said there would also be skate classes and exhibitions throughout the day.
Pearson said the only issue they have faced has been graffiti. To combat this, she said have been looking into possibly having a mural done.
Ray-Parrott also mentioned the idea of having the park professionally tagged by artists to avoid inappropriate amateur attempts.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
