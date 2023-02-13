SALISBURY — Skaters will be stoked to have a new place to show off their tricks as construction of a skatepark begins in Partridge Brook Park behind Salisbury Elementary School.
Town Planning Director Lisa Pearson said Monday that officials selected a final design for the skatepark about a year ago and then put the project out to bid.
She said the bid for the earthwork portion of the project came back too high, so that section was rebid.
Earthwork construction involves the foundation of a site with goals of improving load-bearing capacity, controlling shrinkage and swelling, and reducing or improving permeability, according to the National Academy of Construction.
“We have two contractors that are currently working on the plans,” Pearson said.
She explained that SumCo Eco-Contracting of Peabody will handle the earthwork and the work required by the Americans with Disabilities Act.
“They are going to do a ramp and trails and stuff through the parks for ADA purposes,” Pearson said.
She said the skatepark builder, Artisan Skate Parks, will begin work in early March. The skate park is expected to be operational by late June, according to Pearson.
“We want to eventually have a grand opening and we want people to come and see it and come out there,” she said.
Pearson said the project will cost an estimated $850,000. She said the town received a $242,000 grant for the ADA work as well as a $400,000 Parkland Acquisition and Renovations for Communities grant.
The planning director said she has been working on the project since May 2014.
“Several years ago when we started this whole process to build Partridge Brook Park, we reached out to several different groups,” she said.
Pearson said she met children from the Boys & Girls Club as well as students in every elementary school class to talk about what they wanted to see in a park.
“Then at the time, one of the things that had come up in some of the planning stages was that the skate park down the beach wasn’t sufficient for what we needed it to be, that the kids wanted to see improvements made,” Pearson said.
She said they originally discussed improving Salisbury Skate Park at 380 Beach Road, only to discover it would not be possible due to high water levels.
Parks and Recreation Administrator Jennifer Roketenetz praised the collaborative nature of the project.
“It is truly a community build, truly a community design,” she said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
