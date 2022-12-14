SALISBURY — The Conservation Commission will issue an enforcement order to a New York-based company that recently cut down trees on Old Elm Street, leaving a section of the town’s Ghost Trail virtually bare.
Planning Director Lisa Pearson said the company, CDUS Solar MT 1 LLC, did some landscaping near its array of solar panels and appears to have done more trimming than necessary.
“You need to maintain the trees with solar parks because of sun,” she said. “It looks like they were doing some maintenance that went too far.”
The 2.1-mile Ghost Trail runs from March Trail Lions Park in Salisbury to Elm Street in Amesbury. The trail is named after the white-canvas-covered wooden carriages transported from Amesbury factories to Salisbury in the late 19th century and has become a favorite spot for local runners, walkers and bicyclists.
Town records indicate the solar panels are actually at 12 Rabbit Road. CDUS Solar MT 1 is affiliated with Barclay Damon LLP of Syracuse, New York.
Pearson said town Conservation Agent Adriane Marchand has reached out to the company and the Conservation Commission is preparing to issue an enforcement order.
“In the past, when a company was called to task like this, they planted new trees,” Pearson said.
Newburyport resident Ted Jones is an avid runner who enjoys running along the Coastal Trails Coalition’s Ghost Trail in Salisbury. Earlier this month, Jones ran past the solar panels on Rabbit Road and became concerned when he stumbled upon a group of workers cutting down 30- to 40-foot trees that he said have provided plenty of shade over the years.
“These were mature trees that weren’t just scrub brush,” he said. “It was about a 50-foot-wide trail of destruction and they were all healthy trees.”
Jones added that the trees had been cut back to the Ghost Trail and the work widened the path to roughly three times its size.
“If they were just trimming, then they had gone overboard,” he said.
Attempts to reach a CDUS Solar MT 1 attorney for comment were unsuccessful.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
