SALISBURY — Students at Salisbury Elementary School witnessed a true miracle of magic Thursday morning when they were compelled to cheer for fruits and vegetables as part of the bFit Show performed for them inside the school's cafeteria.
For over 20 years, magician Brian Richards has been using his talents to “fool kids into learning” and did so again by teaching students the importance of making healthy choices. His visit was split into two performances, the first showing was at 8:45 a.m. for Pre-K through third grade, with the second show occurring at 9:45 a.m. for grades four through six.
The 45-minute show was a hit with students as Richards took full control of his audience. The show began with magic and comedy elements, with students called up to serve as helpers. Students were awed and entertained by the early tricks, including a seemingly normal wand going limp as a noodle, and a supposedly immovable knot being dismantled with ease by one of the called upon helpers.
Students were in a constant uproar thanks to Richards’ quips, props, and physical humor. As the show went on, the magician began to get more into the health aspects of his presentation, all while keeping the students hooked on his every word and action. He began with a basic overview, explaining how eating right and exercising are keys to growing to be a healthy adult.
The first subject tackled in depth by Richards was food and healthy choices. With the use of call and response and audience helpers, Richards seamlessly blended his lesson on food into his performance. After going over the core food groups and wowing the audience with a trick swapping peanut butter and jelly back and forth, Richards dove into the different colors of fruits and vegetables.
Five volunteers were brought up to help Richards explain what magic each color of fruit and vegetable works on the body. Students learned that greens will help their teeth and bones, orange and yellow will help their eyes and immune system, white is good for their heart, purple is high in fiber, and red will help keep their brains sharp. Students in the back may have had a hard time hearing the full presentation, as the crowd was constantly erupting with cheers and laughter.
Richards transitioned into the importance of exercise, and rather than just talk, he had prepared a practical demonstration. Taking a few minutes to get everyone on the same page, Richards led the students in a dance to Beyoncé’s “Move Your Body,” before teaching the students about the long-term importance of staying healthy.
Richards ended his show by highlighting how easy it is to make healthy choices. He pointed out that they had just exercised in a very tight space, proving that anyone can workout anywhere without a dedicated area. As for foods, he said that between three meals and snacks are plenty of opportunities to include fruits, vegetables, and the rest of the core food groups.
