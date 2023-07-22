SALISBURY — At 15 years old, rising country music star Gavin Marengi is ready to jam out in his hometown as he and his band prepare to play the Blue Ocean Music Hall for the first time Thursday.
The Gavin Marengi Band is made up of Marengi as the lead singer, his father and Salisbury Selectman Terry Marengi on guitar, drummer Ron Stewart and bass guitarist A.J. Pappas. Their music fuses Americana, classic folk, Southern rock and outlaw country.
Gavin Marengi released his debut 10-song album “Southbound” on March 31 following the success of his debut single of the same name. He said the group is returning to Massachusetts for its vinyl album release show.
“This is definitely going to be the best show up to date,” he said.
Marengi said his band jelled after releasing their album, with his passion for music taking off during his freshman year at Triton Regional High School. As he prepares for his junior year, Marengi explained how he connected with his band members.
“So my dad knew a fellow Salisbury person down the beach, A.J. Pappas, who went out to California for school. and he played in a bunch of bands that toured the world, and A.J. ended up knowing this drummer Ron Stewart,” Marengi said.
He spoke about the difficulties of managing his growing music career while still a student.
“It’s a lot of late nights and the balance is the toughest part,” Marengi said. “Getting good grades somehow, or trying to at least, and writing all the music. It’s just a balance I guess.”
As a goalie on Triton’s boys hockey team, he shared how one of his songs became part of their postgame ritual.
“‘Southbound’ was the win song for hockey and everybody was singing along to it,” he said. “There are videos on my TikTok of us singing in the bus on the way back from Round 2 of the playoffs.”
He said his band is coming off a visit to Nashville where they played a well-known venue called The Basement.
“Tons of really great acts played there. It was a great opportunity for me,” Marengi said.
He said acts that have played there include nationally recognized names such as Chris Stapleton, HARDY and Jelly Roll.
“Now, we’re coming home and I’m excited to play my hometown at the Blue Ocean, which is also another great opportunity that we got to play there,” Marengi said.
He said this will be his first time performing with the band at Blue Ocean, explaining that he expects it to be a powerful experience.
“The last time I played a show in Salisbury was a solo show, and I didn’t even have an album out so I was playing all covers. That night that I played that show, I wrote my first song, and now I’m coming back to play the full album,” Marengi said.
He said it is rewarding to perform with his father.
“It’s good to have someone in your family singing with you. They always say that’s how it sounds the best,” Marengi said.
Terry Marengi spoke similarly about what it is like to perform on stage with his son.
“I was always the front man for my band, so I’ve never really been a lead guitar player or a guitar player off to the side. and I just kind of get to sit there and enjoy the music,” he said.
The doors will open at 7 p.m. with a performance by Rachel Casson of Newburyport.
Tickets are available on the Blue Ocean Music Hall website, blueoceanhall.com/., and at the door for $15.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
