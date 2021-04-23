SALISBURY — The town is looking to auction a dozen parcels of land, ranging from 1 to 14 acres, for conservation management.
Cheryl Gorniewicz, the town's chief assessor, said the 12 parcels are spread out across town and primarily marshland, with the largest being 14 acres off Forest Road.
"The Forest Road property doesn't have any frontage and it goes out to the creek," Gorniewicz said. "There is some upland but you can't get to it. The other 11 parcels are marsh. This is all isolated land that was taken for unpaid taxes. They are in all different areas in the town. Some are in the tide meadows, some are in the great meadows. But this is either marshland or landlocked."
Gorniewicz said conservation purposes are the most logical use for the land.
"We tried to sell most them all in a land of low auction value in the past and they were not purchased," she said. "Someone could purchase it so that they could have this little piece of land that they could walk out to and stop and have a picnic on. But, if they don't pay the taxes, then we will end up foreclosing on it again. The best use for these parcels really is conservation management."
Proposal packages can be found at the Office of Planning and Development at Salisbury Town Hall, 5 Beach Road, or at www.salisburyma.gov/planning-and-development.
Proposals must be submitted by May 21 at 11 a.m.
Gorniewicz said the town has reached out conservation management agencies and has already received inquiries.
