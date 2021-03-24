SALISBURY — Selectmen unanimously approved a measure Monday night to create a $50 weekly summer parking pass for the beach.
For three years, the town has been working with many South End beach residents to establish a parking system. Although a citizen petition to create a paid parking placard system for beach residents failed at Town Meeting in October, any resident can pay $50 a year to park overnight in the Beach Road municipal parking lot.
Town Manager Neil Harrington told selectmen at their meeting Monday that the town’s parking subcommittee has recommended creating a $50-a-week parking pass that allows summer visitors to park in the Beach Road lot.
“This can be renewed for more than a week and is designed in part to alleviate part of the parking situation at the south end of the beach,” Harrington said. “Renters could, for example, buy a $50-a-week pass if they wanted to. Any other visitors could buy a $50-a-week pass.”
Harrington said the weekly parking pass program would be administered through the town clerk’s office.
“There won’t be any more stickers or hanging placards from rear(view) mirrors and things like that,” Harrington said. “It will all be done by license plate, individualized by car and by license plate, all through the town clerk’s office.”
Selectman Wilma McDonald asked for clarification from Harrington on Monday night.
“If I buy a weekly pass, because I am only going to be here for the week, somehow they can keep my license plate in the computer?” McDonald said. “How does it know that it’s only going to be a week?”
Harrington said motorists would contact the town clerk’s office at 978-462-7591 to initiate the process and they could also pay online.
“The clerk enters the data on your license plate into the town’s master database for anybody who has a pass,” Harrington said. “When the Police
Department goes through with their scanners, if the license plate reads green, your pass is valid. If it doesn’t read green, you don’t have a valid pass.”
He expects the program to be made available to the public April 12.
“That is three weeks from today and it gives us a chance to reboot the system and make sure that everything is in order,” Harrington said.
He also said that since the program would be administered through the clerk’s office, orders for $50 parking passes would not be able to be processed on weekends.
“You can’t just show up on a Saturday morning and say, ‘I think I would like a pass,’” Harrington said. “You need to kind of think ahead.”
He said customers could buy their parking passes weeks in advance of their beach vacations.
“If you want to call on July 1 and you are coming from July 20 through July 27, that is OK,” Harrington said. “But, if you come on a Saturday, you won’t be able to call the (clerk’s office) and say, ‘I’m here, I need my pass.’”
Harrington told selectmen his administration plans to get the word out about the new parking system to as many people as possible in the coming weeks. South End residents can also get their own annual passes beginning April 12.
Parking enforcement at the beach begins May 1.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
