SALISBURY — The plans have been drawn up and the price tag set, leaving it up to town voters to decide whether to build a new welcome center at the beach.
Epstein Joslin Architects managing principal Ray Porfilio presented his company's plans for the $5.2 million Salisbury Beach Comfort Station and Welcome Center at a Board of Selectmen meeting Monday.
"This is an integrated project which fulfills much of the long-delayed need of having clean, modern restroom facilities at the beach," Town Manager Neil Harrington said. "It also provides a number of other amenities such as wash stations, baby-changing stations, public and tourist information, outdoor shaded seating and picnic benches."
Plans call for the construction of two facilities – the first at the corner of Cable Avenue and Beach Road and the second at the west end of Broadway Mall.
Building a single facility was not economically viable at the beach, Harrington said.
"If we build one facility with all of the required numbers of bathrooms to get us to meet the plumbing code, if we built that entire facility on the Mall, it would be much too large and it would be out of scale with the rest of it," he said. "If we break it into two facilities with one at the west end of the Mall and one at the corner of the parking lot where Cable Avenue meets Beach Road, we will be able to capture people coming and going from the parking lot."
The beach's current public restroom includes 14 toilets, three urinals and four sinks. Plans for the proposed welcome center call for 20 toilets, two urinals, 12 sinks and five rinse stations.
"The more people understand what the project is about and why we have made the choice of locations that we have, I am hopeful there will be more support for it," Harrington said.
The Comfort Station and Welcome Center would also include an information and meeting point; elevated, platform and tiered seating at the Broadway Mall; as well as a picnic plaza and rinse stations.
The estimated cost of the buildings is $3.9 million with $860,000 in soft costs and $440,000 in town contingency costs for a total of $5.2 million, according to Epstein Joslin's plans.
"It sounds like an awful lot of money to spend on restroom facilities," Harrington said. "But the cost of construction is automatically higher due to the fact that you've got to drive in pilings and elevate the buildings to get them out of the flood zone."
Selectmen unanimously endorsed the project and Harrington placed a request to borrow $5.2 million on the warrant for the annual spring Town Meeting on Monday.
"This is not an override so it will not increase people's taxes," Harrington said. "We will absorb the cost of the bonding within our budget. We also hope to subsidize the cost of the project with some state grants so that the cost to the taxpayer is not $5.2 million but closer to $3 million."
If the $5.2 million is approved at Town Meeting, Epstein Jocelyn would then put the project out to bid in July or August. Construction would start after Labor Day and completion is scheduled by the end of June 2021.
Salisbury Beach Comfort Station and Welcome Center plans: www.salisburyma.gov/sites/g/files/vyhlif1166/f/uploads/beachcenterdesign2.pdf.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.