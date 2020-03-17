SALISBURY — Town Hall and the Council on Aging will be closed to the public for the next three weeks.
In a press release, Town Manager Neil Harrington said Town Hall, the Salisbury Public Library, the Council on Aging Center and Public Works Department facility on Lafayette Road will be closed through Friday April 3.
Harrington said the decision was made in response to the "ever-changing situation with a coronavirus" but added that town offices will continue to be staffed to provide core municipal services and departments will be available to answer phone calls or respond to emails.
"However, residents should anticipate that there will be delays in service during this time," Harrington said.
Residents have been asked to pay any outstanding bills using either the US mail, the drop box at Town Hall, or via the town's website at www.salisburyma.gov.
Those interested in dropping off applications for projects which need to go before the Planning Board and/or the Conservation Commission should contact the Planning Department at 978-462-2266 or file the applications on the town's website, according to Harrington.
Harrington said the town's senior tax work-off program will also be suspended until April 3 but said that an announcement on just how the town will hold public meetings over the next three weeks is still yet to come.
