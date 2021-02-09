SALISBURY — The town manager is urging people 75 years old and over to preregister with the Council on Aging to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, as soon as it becomes available in the area.
Salisbury has joined with Amesbury, Newbury, West Newbury, Newburyport, Rowley, Georgetown, Merrimack and Groveland in a regional effort to distribute the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the Dr. John C. Page School in West Newbury as well as Amesbury High School.
Town Manager Neil Harrington told the Board of Selectmen at its Feb. 8 meeting that people have been calling the town to set up a vaccination appointment but the regional group is still waiting to get a supply of the vaccine.
"The frustration here is that we can't announce the site or the date for vaccinations until we get the vaccines," he said. "We have made two requests to the state from this regional group for a certain quantity of vaccines and, in both cases, the state has not fulfilled our request."
The regional group has begun to get indications that a vaccine will be arriving in the area soon and Harrington advised residents 75 and over to call the Council on Aging at 978-462-2412 to preregister for a vaccination.
"As soon as we can set the clinic up, which might be a matter of days from now, then the Council on Aging will call you as soon as we know when the clinic is, once you are preregistered," Harrington said. "This is particularly important for older folks who are not either familiar with the internet or don't have a computer or are not computer savvy, which is understandable. I am challenged myself."
"If we are lucky enough to get large doses of the vaccine, all eight communities will be able to get people signed up on a first come, first serve basis," he said. "So, if we can get our people preregistered, we think that this will be a major advantage for folks in Salisbury."
Harrington also reminded the selectmen that the state set up a vaccination phone hotline last week where people who are part of Phase 2 of the vaccine rollout can also sign up to be vaccinated at a state supersite by dialing 211.
The town manager said Salisbury residents who are 75 or older can call 211 "and try to get into a supersite somewhere in the state," or call the COA and preregister for a clinic "that we hope to have here very, very soon."
Harrington also promised to give bi-weekly updates on the vaccination rollout during each Board of Selectmen meeting.
"I am sure there are a lot of anxious, nervous people and there are a lot of rumors going around about when they may be able to get vaccinated or how long they might have to wait," Harrington said. "Hopefully, they will have it very, very soon."
Harrington had voiced his frustrations with the state regarding the vaccination roll out last week and he continued to do so Monday night.
"The vaccines are not coming to each town individually," Harrington said. "There are ways that you can get vaccinated, even in this imperfect environment where not enough vaccines are coming from the (federal government) and the state is not distributing it as widely as people have hoped. At least there is a way that you can get started with the process."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
