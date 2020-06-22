Salisbury Town Meeting approves $5.2M welcome center.

SALISBURY — A new $5.2 million welcome center at Salisbury Beach, complete with public restrooms, won approval at Town Meeting Monday night.
More than 125 residents turned out in protective face masks at Salisbury Elementary School for the annual meeting, voting by a 3-1 margin to approve the welcome center project after an hour of debate.
Town Manager Neil Harrington has been working with Epstein Jocelyn Architects to design a pair of restroom and welcome center facilities at the corner of Cable Avenue and Beach Road, and at the western edge of the Broadway Mall.
On Friday, the Salisbury Beach Betterment Association objected to the town's plans to build two facilities, promoting a plan for only one building at the corner of Cable Avenue and the Broadway Mall.
The SBBA moved to table Harrington's request Monday night but the motion failed. After debate, Harrington’s request to borrow $5.2 million was passed by a 3-1 margin.
Voters also approved a $29.5 million town operating budget and nine amendments to the Town Charter.
Town Meeting also voted to update and amend the Triton Regional School Agreement and passed a request to borrow $3 million to replace the water main on Bridge Road.
The late fee for unpaid motor vehicle excise taxes was also decreased by Town Meeting from $30 to $20.
The town manager also given the sole authority to appoint the Zoning Board of Appeals (with members to serve a term of five years each) on Monday night.
Town Meeting also approved transferring the care and custody of a parcel of land at 5 Catherine Way and nine acres off of Lafayette Road to the Conservation Commission.
The Board of Selectmen were given control of 20 and 28 Old Country Road.
Voters also approved the engineering and permitting costs for a flooding control project on Ring's Island, with a price tag of $486,750.
During a Special Town Meeting held Monday night voters OK'd spending $13,000 to replace the water filtration and conditioning systems for the police station; $55,000 to purchase and equip a new Police Department supervisor's vehicle; $6,600 to replace radar units in police patrol vehicles; $25,000 to purchase new portable radios for the Fire Department; $3,000 to fund a portion of the installation of a new handicap accessible restroom at the Hilton Senior Center; $14,301 to pay for 25% of the town's share of a new van for the Hilton Senior Center; $12,499 to pay for one half the cost of purchasing and equipping a new animal control vehicle to be shared by Salisbury and Amesbury; $36,000 to purchase and fund the first year operating costs of new permitting system software for the Building Department; $174,333 for to support public, education and governmental access cable television service; transferring $50,000 to the Post Employment Benefits Trust Fund; $70,000 to the Compensated Absences Reserve Fund; $10,000 to the Unemployment Compensation Fund; $60,000 to purchase new computer equipment and a new server for Town Hall; $250,000 to upgrade a section of the water main on Toll Road in conjunction with the Lafayette Road sewer extension project; $120,000 to replace the Long Hill Cemetery water main; $40,000 to purchase new odor control systems at sewer pump stations; $80,000 to upgrade sewer lines on Fowler Street; $10,000 to make improvements to the Pike School; $5,000 for the planning of Salisbury Days; and $40,000 for the design of handicap accessible improvements at the Fire Headquarters.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
