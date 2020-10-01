SALISBURY — The town is expected to take up the issue of beach parking at the fall Town Meeting on Monday, Oct. 26.
The annual spring Town Meeting was held in the Salisbury Elementary School gymnasium in late June due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
Town Manager Neil Harrington told selectmen at their meeting Monday that the fall Town Meeting will follow much of the same protocols, including social distancing of at least 6 feet and mandatory face masks.
Harrington said he is working on warrant articles for the meeting and expects the warrant to be posted Oct. 9.
South End resident John Housianitis recently filed a citizen petition seeking to create a bylaw that would establish a paid resident-only parking system for the beach area.
Housianitis' petition would allow homeowners to park in resident-only parking zones in beach neighborhoods after the purchase of up to two $25 parking placards.
Harrington told selectmen Monday that Housianitis' petition has received the required signatures to be placed on the warrant.
"That is the only citizen petition that is currently certified for the Town Meeting," Harrington said. "We will be getting additional information out via social media about how we intend to hold Town Meeting. But, generally speaking, we will be following the same protocols as we did during the spring Town Meeting. It will be in the gymnasium, which is a larger space than the cafeteria for the annual fall Town Meeting."
In other news, Harrington said the $28.5 million Lafayette Road sewer project has begun with extension of the sewer main from the end of Rabbit Road to a portion of Main Street.
"Over the next two weeks, the line will be extended to the intersection with Toll Road, and then work will shift to the largest portion of the project, which is Lafayette Road itself," Harrington said. "The town plans to keep residents and business owners alerted to the progress of the project via our social media sites on a regular basis throughout the entire course of the project, which is expected to take two years."
Selectman Freeman Condon said he has been impressed with the project's progress.
"I have been very pleased with how fast they seem to be going," he said.
Condon asked if the town would consider a groundbreaking ceremony for the project when the work reaches Lafayette Road.
"This project is significant," Condon said. "We have waited 30 or 40 years for it and I would like to have the board think about that."
Selectman Donna Abdulla praised the town's new social media presence on Twitter at https://twitter.com/TownSalisbury and its website at www.salisburyma.gov for frequent updates on construction projects and traffic detours.
"Those pages are letting me know where to go and how to get there with the sewer project," Abdulla said. "Because it really is convenient knowing when not to go to an area."
"There certainly will be some disruptions and we are going to try to stay ahead of that," Harrington said.
Condon said with the sewer project continuing and work on the $5.2 million comfort station and welcome center at the beach as well as the reconstruction of Driftway, residents should be prepared to deal with plenty of traffic detours this winter.
"There's going to be some inconvenience to the town for a while," Condon said. "That is the price you pay for moving forward. So, I guess I am imploring the townspeople to be a little patient and to understand that there is going to be some pain here before we get to the end."
Editor's note: This story corrects the wrong date in the headline and first paragraph that appeared in an earlier version. The correct date for the Town Meeting is Monday, Oct. 26.
