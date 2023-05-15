SALISBURY — Navy veteran Robert Moreau’s roof was once held together with tar and paper. Thanks to the efforts of a Beverly home renovation company, Moreau has a new roof over his head that he will never need to worry about.
Dozens of cars lined Bayberry Lane on Friday morning as Coastal Windows & Exteriors workers installed the new roof at no cost to Moreau.
Workers began at 7:30 a.m., completing the roof in a single day. The atmosphere was cheery, with the sun remaining bright all day and refreshments provided for the army of crew members.
“We service pretty much all of the east of the 495 corridor,” company owner Stephanie Vanderbilt said.
She said her business created the Roofs for Heroes initiative during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We would award a free roof to someone in need that was on the front line,” Vanderbilt said. “So the first two that got awarded, one was a school nurse, a single mom in Beverly. and then we also did our second one with a veteran and he lost his leg in the Vietnam War.”
Vanderbilt explained why it was important to create the program.
“As our nation struggles to afford housing, heat, food on the table and a roof over one’s head, we started our Roof for Heroes program with the mission: You protect our country, we protect your home. It’s time to protect what matters most,” she said.
“Especially with the extreme energy rate hikes, protecting what matters most is our way of saying thank-you to those who serve and have served.”
The groups first project of the year was announced as a surprise, with Moreau caught completely unaware.
“They had a big dinner and they awarded me this honor,” he said.
Moreau said he served in the Navy for four years, enlisting in 1959.
“Best thing I ever did. The Navy gave me an education I made a living with my whole life,” Moreau said.
After returning from the Navy, Moreau began a television company called Real TV. Now retired, he explained that he has never had a professional job done on his house before. He said he never heard of a company taking care of veterans like this.
“This is way more than giving a loaf of bread, this is a big deal. It is so needed, and I am really excited,” Moreau said.
Vanderbilt said Moreau’s roof had been patched together over the years with materials such as paper and tar.
“Paper back in the day was to protect from wind-driven rain and leaves. Well, that is not the case anymore as you can imagine,” Vanderbilt said.
She explained why Moreau will never need to worry about his roof again.
“Bob will end with a transferable lifetime warrant and a 25 years labor workmanship,” Vanderbilt said.
She shared when they would announce their next Roof for Heroes recipient.
“We have been awarded Women Business of the Year by Merrimack Valley. So on June 9 at the award ceremony, we will announce our next recipient,” Vanderbilt said.
Coastal Windows & Exteriors partnered with GAF, a Standard Industries company, for this project, with GAF providing the shingles.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.