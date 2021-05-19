SALISBURY — The proposed Ring's Island resiliency project was given the go-ahead Monday night as voters approved a request to borrow $5.1 million to pay for the work.
The annual spring Town Meeting was held at Salisbury Elementary School and the warrant included a request from Town Manager Neil Harrington to borrow up to $5.1 million to fund the resiliency project.
The project is designed to protect the area from flooding and includes engineering and construction costs, according to Harrington.
Harrington said the amount needed from taxpayers should be reduced by up to $2 million because of state grant funding, and if not, the project will not happen. The borrowing request required a two-thirds vote.
A $557,500 request to fund the second-year debt service cost for the Lafayette Road sewer project was also approved by voters as were requests for $165,000 and $15,000 to pay the second-year debt service costs for the Bridge Road water main project.
North End Boulevard resident Karen Smith proposed two citizen petitions dealing with parking near the beach area.
Smith's first citizen petition asked to raise the minimum parking fine from $25 to $50. But Smith phrased her petition as a zoning change in an incorrect manner. Residents voted to postpone the matter and her second citizen petition as well.
Smith had asked to define the area where the parking fines would be doubled as North End Boulevard and Railroad, Atlantic and Cable avenues, as well as their side streets.
Voters approved a $30.6 million town operating budget and accepted Jak-Len Drive and Liberty Street as town roads.
Selectmen were granted the authority to take a parcel of town-owned land — the site of the former Salisbury Plains School at 92 Main St. — by eminent domain. Voters also agreed to create a capital stabilization fund.
A Special Town Meeting was held before the annual Town Meeting. It took about 20 minutes to reach the required 125-person quorum before voters deliberated for nearly two hours.
Residents voted to spend $62,000 to purchase and equip a new administrative vehicle for the Police Department.
Also approved was Harrington's $50,000 request to fund Salisbury's share of the cost to acquire between 175,000 and 200,000 cubic yards of Piscataqua River sand to replenish the area near Salisbury Beach.
Other proposals to receive approval were $40,000 to replace the roof on the Hilton Senior Center; $40,000 to purchase and equip a new command vehicle for the Fire Department; $65,000 to purchase and install a new packer on the rear of the town's trash truck; $20,000 to repair walls at Long Hill Cemetery in Colonial Burial Ground; and $20,000 to hire a consultant to deal with the remaining complaint with the community rating system program of the National Flood Insurance Program.
Voters also approved $118,323 for Salisbury Community Television and Media Center; $30,000 to hire a consultant to prepare a risk and resilience assessment and an emergency response plan for the town's water system; $15,000 to upgrade the town's water interconnection system with Amesbury; and $5,000 to purchase holiday lights for the Town Common.
Voters at the Special Town Meeting approved requests to transfer $100,000 to the stabilization fund; $50,000 to the compensated absences reserve fund; $50,000 to the other post-employment benefits trust fund; and $5,000 to the unemployment compensation fund.
Selectmen were given the authority to grant Massachusetts Electric Co. a pair of easements to install, maintain and operate an underground electrical distribution system, as well as the authority to acquire two parcels on the east side of North End Boulevard.
