SALISBURY — Town Meeting voters turned down a proposal for a resident-only parking system for the beach area Monday night.
More than 200 mask-wearing residents arranged themselves at least 6 feet from each other in the Salisbury Elementary School gymnasium.
South End resident John Housianitis has been looking to establish a paid, resident-only parking system for the beach area for many years but his citizen petition to create a bylaw to do so was not approved at Town Meeting.
Under the proposed bylaw, homeowners could have parked in resident-only parking zones in beach neighborhoods after the purchase of up to two $25 parking placards.
In addition, voters approved the transfer of $100,000 from free cash to the stabilization fund.
Residents also voted to spend $15,000 to make repairs to the roof of the former fire station on Fourth Street; $9,800 to hire an engineer to prepare a road layout and acceptance plan for Jak-Len Drive; $24,500 to upgrade the Assessing Department's software; and $4,400 to improve the integration capabilities of the Building Department's new software and permitting system.
Voters decided to pay $13,052 in bills to The Pettengill House Inc. ($10,000) and Millennium Engineering Inc. ($3,052).
The Board of Selectmen was given $19,500 to lease/purchase and equip a new cruiser for the Police Department.
Voters approved $14,400 for the Police Department to purchase a new K-9 and related equipment and accessories, as well as $11,500 to pay for an assessment center examination for a new sergeant.
Voters also approved a request for $200,000 for street paving; $18,000 to hold a household hazardous waste collection $15,500 to lease/purchase a dump truck for the Department of Public Works; $3,750 to pay for a portion of the cost of buying a asphalt-dispensing hot box for the DPW; and $10,000 to purchase a security camera for the town's drop-off recycling facility.
Additional drainage improvements on Liberty Street will get underway after voters approved $55,000 as well as $9,900 for the road layout and acceptance plan for that project.
Voters approved $25,000 to fund a portion of the Driftway reconstruction project. A transfer of $225,000 to the compensated absences reserve fund was also approved.
Selectmen were authorized to acquire a permanent easement for utility purposes at 3 Broadway.
The town's general bylaws will be amended to include a new "Lafayette Road/Main Street sewer service zone" after voter approval Monday night.
Residents approved $83,075 from Comcast to pay for the Salisbury Community Television and Media Center; $280 to pay an outstanding bill from Dependable Control Services LLC; and $40,000 to replace sewer manholes and upgrade the town’s sewer line on Fowler Street.
The first-year debt service of $553,675 for the wastewater treatment facility and Lafayette Road sewer construction was also approved; a transfer of $130,139 from the Ring's Island water main replacement special revenue fund to pay for the first-year debt service cost for the Bridge Road water main project was approved; and increased contract costs for the merger of the Ring's Island Water District with the town's district will require $29,680, which was approved Monday night.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News.
