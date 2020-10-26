SALISBURY — Town Meeting voters turned down a proposal for a new resident-only parking system for the beach area Monday night.
More than 200 mask-wearing residents arraigned themselves at least six feet from each other for another socially-distant town meeting in the Salisbury Elementary School gymnasium.
South End resident John Housianitis has been looking to establish a paid, resident-only parking system for the beach area for many years but his citizen petition to create a bylaw to do so did not pass at Town Meeting.
Under the proposed bylaw town homeowners could have parked in resident-only parking zones in beach neighborhoods after the purchase of up to two $25 parking placards.
Town Meeting also approved a transfer of $100,000 from free cash to the stabilization fund.
Voters also approved spending $15,000 to make repairs to the roof of the former fire station on Fourth Street; $9,800 to hire an engineer to prepare a road layout and acceptance plan for Jak-Len Drive; $24,500 to upgrade the Assessing Department's software; and $4,400 to improve the integration capabilities of the Building Department's new software and permitting system.
Voters also approved paying off $13,052.50 worth of previous bills to the Pettengill House Inc., ($10,000) and Millennium Engineering Inc. ($3,052.50.)
The Board of Selectmen was given $19,500 to lease/purchase and equip a new cruiser for the Police Department.
Voters approved $14,400 for the Salisbury Police Department to purchase a new K-9 and related equipment and accessories, as well as $11,500 to pay for an assessment center examination for a new sergeant.
Voters also approved a request for $200,000 for street paving; $18,000 to conduct a household hazardous waste disposal day; $15,500 to lease/purchase a new dump truck for the Department of Public Works; $3,750.89 to pay for a portion of the cost of buying a asphalt-dispensing hot box for the DPW; and $10,000 to purchase a new security camera for the town's drop-off recycling facility.
Additional drainage improvements on Liberty Street will get underway after Town Meeting approved $55,000, as well as $9,900 for the road layout and acceptance plan for that project.
Town Meeting approved spending $25,000 to fund a portion of the Driftway reconstruction project and a transfer of $225,000 to the compensated absences reserve fund was also approved Monday night.
The Board of Selectmen were also authorized to acquire a permanent easement for utility purposes on a portion of a parcel of land at 3 Broadway.
The town's general bylaws will also be amended to include a new "Lafayette Road/Main Street Sewer Service Zone" after voter approval Monday night
Town Meeting also approved appropriating $83,075.03 from Comcast to pay for the Salisbury Community Television and Media Center; $280 to pay an outstanding bill from Dependable Control Services LLC; and $40,000 to replace sewer manholes and upgrade the town’s sewer line on Fowler Street.
The first year debt service of $553,675 for the wastewater treatment facility and Lafayette Road sewer construction was also approved; a transfer of $130,139 from the Rings Island water main replacement special revenue fund to pay for the first year debt service cost for the Bridge Road water main project was approved; and increased contract costs for the merger of the Rings Island Water District with the town's will also require $29,680 which was approved Monday night.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
