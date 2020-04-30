SALISBURY — Seasonal beach homeowners should be able to reinstall their water meters starting next week after what appears to be a bit of local government confusion is cleared up.
On April 13, the Board of Selectmen voted 3-2 not to allow seasonal property owners to install their water meters until after May 4.
Town Manager Neil Harrington recommended enacting the temporary moratorium to complement Gov. Charlie Baker’s stay-at-home advisory, which at the time ran until May 4.
But Baker extended his advisory until May 18 on Tuesday and Harrington told The Daily News that he would consult with Health Director Jack Morris, Public Works Director Lisa DeMeo and selectmen before making a decision later in the week.
But Selectman Chuck Takesian said he received a call Wednesday from a representative of Pennichuck Water who said the company was moving his May 6 water meter reinstallation appointment to May 21.
Pennichuck Vice President Bernard Rousseau said Wednesday afternoon that his company was given a directive by DeMeo to wait until after May 18.
"We take our marching orders and direction from the town," Rousseau said. "In this case, the DPW director. She is our main contact.”
Harrington sent an email to selectmen late Wednesday afternoon stating that he had nothing to do with the decision, which was indeed made by DeMeo.
"I have no idea why she did this," Harrington wrote. "But it is causing a mini-uproar."
Harrington said he contacted Pennichuck on Wednesday and told it to cancel DeMeo's directive. The town manager added that the public works director was attending the funeral of a close friend and "out of commission" until after Wednesday. DeMeo did not return a call for comment.
“Just so everyone is clear – I have NOT changed the town’s policy,” Harrington wrote.
Harrington said he expected to meet with Morris on Wednesday and they would discuss how to allow water meter installations “with certain mandatory health/safety precautions” starting next week.
“We will have an announcement by the end of the week and I will certainly keep (the Board of Selectmen) informed,” Harrington wrote.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
