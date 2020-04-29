Salisbury water meter ban remains in place

SALISBURY — Seasonal Salisbury Beach homeowners will have to wait at least another six days before they can reinstall their water meters.
The roughly 300 summer homes — popularly known as “cottages” — require a water meter to be reinstalled at the beginning of each season.
But the town has decided not to allow residents to hook up their water meters until after Gov. Charlie Baker lifts his stay-at-home advisory that was originally expected to end May 4.
On Tuesday, Baker extended the advisory until May 18.
Town Manager Neil Harrington said in an email that he intends to consult with Health Director Jack Morris, Public Works Director Lisa DeMeo and selectmen to see if the ban needs to be continued after May 4 and will make a decision on the matter later in the week.
Martha Walsh and her husband, George, have owned a cottage on Atlantic Avenue for 50 years. The couple are in their 80s, and Martha said although she understands the need for social distancing, she and her family have grown accustomed to beginning to open their cottage each April.
“We want to start moving down, little by little,” Walsh said. “We’re not really complaining, we just want access to our property. But we need access to water. I feel strongly that you can’t deny people access to their water.”
In an email, Harrington said he understands that beach residents would like to return to their properties but he stands by the water meter ban.
“Millions of people have been inconvenienced by the current health crisis. Tens of thousands of people have died,” Harrington said. “No one can do everything they have always been accustomed to doing at this time of the year. In balancing the overall health and safety of Salisbury’s year-round residents versus a minor inconvenience for a relatively small number of people, we have made what we believe is the most responsible decision we can make in the short term.”
Jimmy Castle is a year-round beach resident and said he feels badly for his summer neighbors who have been affected by the situation.
“They are nervous about large congregations of people with all of the renters,” Castle said. “We are in April right now. Rentals don’t start until June 27. We are talking about people who want to come down here and get their homes ready for rental season and the summer.
Look where we are right now,” he added. “We don’t have a right to gather anymore, we can’t have religious gatherings anymore. This is bizarre. We have given away so many of our constitutional rights, it isn’t even funny.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
