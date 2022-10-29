SALISBURY — A local woman who police say drove around town wearing different wigs to avoid being spotted by officers was arrested following a car and foot chase.
Judith Davis, 43, of CCC Road, Salisbury, was arraigned Monday in Newburyport District Court on charges of negligent operation of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, failing to stop for police, marked lanes and speeding.
While bail was set at $500 on those charges, Davis was on probation at the time of her arrest and ordered held without bail pending a probation violation hearing, according to a court official.
She is due back in court Nov. 28 to answer to the new charges.
Davis was spotted by Officer Travis Tremblay on Oct. 22 about 9:30 a.m. while driving a silver Mercedes on Beach Road toward Salisbury Square. Tremblay identified the car as belonging to Davis’ daughter and quickly learned there were six warrants for Davis’ arrest.
Trembly reversed direction and began closing in on Davis. He caught up with her in the nearby Dunkin’ parking lot but because there were other motorists and pedestrians, he waited until she left the parking lot.
“Judith is known to wear wigs to disguise herself,” Tremblay wrote in his report. “On this day she was wearing a large blonde wig.”
Tremblay eventually pulled her over on Route 1 near Forest Road. Davis never came to a complete stop and hit the gas pedal as Tremblay got close, racing down Forest Road. Tremblay, with Sgt. Jeremy Kelley in another cruiser close by, began chasing her.
Davis took a left onto Gerrish Road and then another left back onto Route 1 while heading south toward Salisbury Square.
Davis drove so fast that other motorists had to veer off the road to avoid a collision. She then veered left through the intersection and onto Beach Road, clipping a traffic island and momentarily driving on the wrong side of the road.
Tremblay and Kelley, with their sirens blaring, continued the pursuit even though Davis popped a tire when striking the island. She continued on Beach Road until she turned right onto CCC Road and drove onto her lawn, according to Tremblay’s report.
She then bolted out of the car and ran toward her back door.
“At her back door, I made physical contact with her through a tackle-type takedown,” Tremblay wrote in his report. “We fell through the door, and landed on the basement floor inside the house”
Aided by Kelley, Tremblay was able to subdue Davis after a struggle. She was then handcuffed as her children and others threatened to release their dog on the officers.
During the struggle, Tremblay’s hand was crushed between Davis’ hip and the doorway. Tremblay went to Seabrook Emergency Room, where X-rays showed his hand was not broken, he wrote in his report.
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
