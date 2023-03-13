SALISBURY — An Atlantic Avenue woman accused of swinging a knife at a man who parked on her property faces assault to murder and other serious charges following her arrest Sunday outside her home.
Karen Fusco, 62, was also charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, malicious damage to a motor vehicle and two counts of assault and battery. She was arraigned the next morning in Newburyport District Court and released on several conditions.
When Salisbury police Officers Jayson Davis and Neil Moody arrived they saw they victim lying on top of Fusco on the front steps of the house in an effort to keep her from stabbing him. The 7-and-a-half-inch long knife was still in her grasp but pinned under her body. Davis was able to safely grab the knife and then place her in handcuffs.
As Moody stayed with Fusco, the victim told Davis that he and his family, who were all there, stopped by the Atlantic Avenue residence to check it out after signing a lease agreement to rent it for a week in August. After parking in front of the house, the family, which included three children ages 5, 10 and 11, walked along the beach behind it. The victim's wife and one of the kids had gotten ahead of him and had made it back to the house's driveway before he did. He quickly noticed that his wife was having a "confrontational" conversation with Fusco.Matters escalated to the point where Fusco was "in his wife's face."
"He then observed Fusco push (his wife). (The victim) stepped between (his wife) and Fusco and told his wife to take their children and get in their car.," Davis wrote in his report.
Fusco then yelled at the 11-year-old before pushing her. The victim promptly grabbed Fusco's shoulders and tried moving her back towards the house.
"While moving Fusco towards her residence so his family could safety return to their vehicle (the victim) heard (his wife) shout that Fusco had a knife. (The victim) then observed the knife in Fusco's hand. Fusco swung the knife at (the victim)," Davis wrote in his report.
The victim told Davis that he wasn't hurt even after the knife grazed his elbow. He went on to say that Fusco was "really going for it" and needed to take her to the ground to protect himself. Even after bringing her to the ground, she continued to yell at the children.
As Davis checked out the scene he noticed that the victim's car had been damaged, presumably by Fusco.
By this time, Sgt. Timothy Hunter had arrived and was speaking to Fusco. She told the veteran officer that the house belongs to her family and that she had been staying there. During her stay, she had become frustrated by folks parking in the driveway. When she spotted the victim's SUV in the driveway, she went outside to investigate.
"Fusco then said she did not believe (the family) had reason to be parked there and asked them to leave. Fusco said she had the knife and sheath because (the family) was belligerent and would not leave," Davis wrote in his report, adding Fusco told police she had a medical condition and "doesn't need somebody talking back at her."
The victim's wife told officer that Fusco threatened to slit her husband's throat after he had subdued her outside the house, according to Davis' report.
It is unclear in the report whether the SUV was parked in the driveway or in front of the house.
