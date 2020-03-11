NEWBURYPORT – A Salisbury woman accused of attacking local police officers Monday night was ordered to remain drug and alcohol free when arraigned the next morning in Newburyport District Court.
Maeghan L. Cormick, 40, of Main Street was charged with two counts of assault and battery of a police officer, resisting arrest and disturbing the peace. Cormick, released on personal recognizance, is due back in court April 16 for a pretrial hearing.
Officer Shawn Eaton responded about 10:30 p.m. to a Washington Street home where a woman reportedly was causing a disturbance after getting out of a cab. By the time Eaton and Officer Travis Wile arrived, Cormick was sitting on the front steps of 33 Washington St. and heavily intoxicated.
Cormick told officers that she lived there. When police tried to get her inside the building, she became upset and began yelling at Eaton and Wile, along with Sgt. William Steeves, who arrived to assist.
After several people began looking out their windows, Eaton told Cormick he was going to arrest her for disturbing the peace, according to his report.
Cormick was handcuffed and placed in a cruiser for a ride to the police station. Along the way, she continued screaming at Eaton and threatened him at one point.
At the station, Cormick resisted as the officers tried booking her. As they escorted her to a cell, she fell to the floor and wouldn’t move. When Eaton and Wile tried to pick her up, she kicked them, according to a report.
Officers were forced to use a Taser on Cormick before putting her in a holding cell. Officers then asked if she wanted to be checked by a doctor but she refused, according to Eaton’s report.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com.
