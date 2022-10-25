BOSTON – A Salisbury woman was sentenced Monday to 17 years in prison for the sexual exploitation of an infant.
Desiree Daigle, 26, was arrested at an Amesbury home in November 2018 following an early morning raid by local and federal authorities.
She was sentenced by U.S. District Court Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV to 17 years in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release. On June 24, Daigle pleaded guilty to sexually exploiting a child.
“There are no words to adequately capture how truly reprehensible this conduct is. Ms. Daigle violated the trust placed in her by a friend and sexually abused a defenseless infant in her care. That she documented the abuse for the perverse gratification of herself and others is truly disgusting. Ms. Daigle is a danger to our communities and deserves every single day of this prison sentence,” United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins said. “This case is a stark reminder that child predators come in all genders and that children of all ages can be victimized. While nothing will ever alleviate the pain and devastation Ms. Daigle inflicted upon the victim and their family, we hope today’s sentence provides some measure of accountability."
The charge of sexual exploitation of children is punishable by a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and up to 30 years in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000.
Also arrested at the home was Thomas Cross. He faces possession, receipt and distribution of child pornography charges. The case against him remains open, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office spokesperson.
In November 2018, Daigle was identified in online chats exchanging various child pornography files with another individual. Some of the images depicted an infant in Daigle’s care, taken in Daigle’s home. During the chats, Daigle discussed plans for the other individual to meet the child in person so that they could sexually abuse the child together.
Law enforcement officers, including FBI agents, executed a search warrant at Cross’ Congress Street home on Nov. 15, 2018, and seized several electronic devices, according to court documents.
When investigators examined the devices, they saw child pornography files and chats between Cross and a person he identified as Daigle in which they exchanged child pornography files.
Some of the images showed the infant and were apparently taken in Daigle’s home.
Cross and Daigle admitted exchanging child pornography with each other, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a previous press release.
Valuable assistance was provided by the Amesbury, North Andover, Salisbury, Arlington, Billerica, Methuen and Haverhill police departments. Assistant U.S. Attorney Anne Paruti, Chief of Rollins’ Major Crimes Unit, prosecuted the case, according to the United States Attorney's Office.
The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood.
In 2006, the Department of Justice created Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from exploitation and abuse. Led by the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the DOJ’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children, as well as identity and rescue victims.
