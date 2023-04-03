SALISBURY — A local woman arrested in October following a chase by car and on foot was sentenced to a year in jail after pleading guilty to multiple charges Friday in Newburyport District Court.
Judith Davis, 43, of CCC Road, Salisbury, was initially charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, failure to stop for police, marked lanes and speeding. She also pleaded guilty to older charges, including leaving the scene of property damage and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.
Court records show Davis appeared to be well aware of the older charges against her and would drive around town wearing different wigs to avoid detection.
Davis was sentenced to two years in jail, but as part of a plea deal, all but a year was suspended for two years while on probation. She was also given credit for 160 days already served behind bars.
Davis was spotted by Officer Travis Tremblay on Oct. 22 about 9:30 a.m. while driving a silver Mercedes on Beach Road toward Salisbury Square, according to court records. Tremblay identified the car as belonging to Davis’ daughter and quickly learned there were six warrants for Davis’ arrest.
Trembly reversed direction and began closing in on Davis. He caught up with her in the nearby Dunkin’ parking lot but because there were other motorists and pedestrians, he waited until she left the parking lot.
“Judith is known to wear wigs to disguise herself,” Tremblay wrote in his report. “On this day she was wearing a large blonde wig.”
Tremblay eventually pulled her over on Route 1 near Forest Road. Davis never came to a complete stop and hit the gas pedal as Tremblay approached, racing down Forest Road. Tremblay, with Sgt. Jeremy Kelley in another cruiser close by, began chasing her.
Davis took a left onto Gerrish Road and then another left back onto Route 1 while heading south toward Salisbury Square.
Davis drove so fast that other motorists had to veer off the road to avoid a collision. She then veered left through the intersection and onto Beach Road, clipping a traffic island and momentarily driving on the wrong side of the road.
Tremblay and Kelley, with their sirens blaring, continued the pursuit even though Davis popped a tire when striking the island. She continued on Beach Road until she turned right onto CCC Road and drove onto her lawn, according to Tremblay’s report.
She then bolted out of the car and ran toward her back door.
“At her back door, I made physical contact with her through a tackle-type takedown,” Tremblay wrote in his report. “We fell through the door, and landed on the basement floor inside the house”
Aided by Kelley, Tremblay was able to subdue Davis after a struggle. She was then handcuffed as her children and others threatened to release their dog on the officers.
During the struggle, Tremblay’s hand was crushed between Davis’ hip and the doorway. Tremblay went to Seabrook Emergency Room, where X-rays showed his hand was not broken, he wrote in his report.
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.