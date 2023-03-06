NEWBURYPORT — Donating and receiving an organ is an ordeal for all involved, which is why one Salisbury woman has taken it upon herself to launch a support group.
Patricia Nicolo-Carr donated a kidney to her husband, Ralph Carr, on April 11. Following surgery, the family struggled to find a support group, so she and her daughter, Jessica Serino-Cipoletta, started Support Group Family.
It is a support group for any person going through an organ donation, transplant surgery or organ removal, along with caregivers, family members and friends. Nicolo-Carr said that following her experience, she wished she had been able to find people who could relate.
“A social worker or a therapist was recommended, but that really wasn’t what I wanted. I wanted to talk to somebody who had been through what I was going through,” Nicolo-Carr said.
Former Salisbury Lions Club President C.J. Fitzwater was the recipient of a heart transplant in 2020. He spoke about the struggle to find a support group as they were all shutting down during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The only person you could talk to was one or two people,” he said. “For me at the time, because I was so sick, I could not even go on social media or anything, I could barely talk. So for me, it would’ve been great to No. 1, have support for myself, but No. 2, to have support for my family as I was going through that journey because it was a bleak moment in my life.”
The group gathers at the Newburyport Senior/Community Center, located at 331 High St., and held its first meeting Feb. 22 with two people in attendance.
She said meeting with those two people proved to her that there are those out there who need this kind of support group.
“There’s going to be other people out there feeling the same,” Nicolo-Carr said.
She emphasized that the support group would never have existed without her daughter, who works as a nurse and who she credits with saving herself and her husband.
Nicolo-Carr explained that the support group sets up in the upstairs boardroom of the senior center, which she said can seat about 24 people.
“The format is to just come and talk about whatever anybody wants to talk about. There really is no structure because I do not know who is going to show up,” Nicolo-Carr said.
She said people can register online or simply walk in.
“It’s a very casual, relaxed setting for people to come and just have voice their questions and concerns and hopefully we will be able to help them with that,” she added. “And if we can’t answer their questions right there, we will get the answers to their questions.”
Fitzwater expressed a desire to lend his experience to the group as someone who is a successful recipient of a new organ.
“I’m an example of getting through to the other side because a lot of people when you are in need when you have major organ failure, when you’re in that place, it’s very bleak. Other than cancer, it’s got to be probably the most devastating news you could receive. But you get through it,”
Nicolo-Carr said she hopes to make this a monthly offering, with meetings scheduled for March 29, April 26, May 24 and June 21. The March 29 meeting is set for 7 p.m. For more information, visit supportgroupfamily.org.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
