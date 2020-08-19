SALISBURY — Gail Macey's son and her niece graduated from medical school and college, respectively, in May, but neither could attend graduation with their classes because of the pandemic.
But Macey was undaunted, inviting a few family members and friends to a backyard "graduation" in Salisbury last month.
Her son Dr. Mathew Macey and her niece Kerry Lynn Page wore their graduation gowns at a ceremony overseen by Macey, who said she even wore her own "graduation regalia from my college days and presented a speech."
Mathew Macey of Salisbury received his doctor of osteopathic medicine degree from the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine on May 18 and is an internal medicine resident at Salem Hospital. He will complete his radiology residency at Lahey Hospital in Burlington.
Kerry Page of Northfield, New Hampshire, graduated magna cum laude from Granite State College with a bachelor's degree in English language arts and elementary education. She will be working as a fifth-grade teacher this fall.
Gail Macey said in an email "our graduates were excited to have this experience re-created for them as they proudly walked across the stage and accepted their degrees."
The group finished the day with a catered barbecue graduation party.
