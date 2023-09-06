SALISBURY — Those interested in helping the town’s younger generation by joining the newly formed Salisbury Youth Coalition can expect their first meeting in early October.
The group, designed to offer support to younger folks in town, would be made up of representatives from the schools, police, local businesses, youth-serving organizations, local government agencies, health care, parents and caregivers, and young people.
As part of the new initiative, Parks and Recreation Administrator Jennifer Roketenetz will coordinate the coalition under her new full-time title of parks, recreation and youth empowerment administrator.
“One of Salisbury’s greatest assets is its people,” Roketenetz said. “They are kind, hardworking and always ready to roll up their sleeves. Supporting Salisbury youth and the community that surrounds them is front and center in the work I do every day.
“The creation of this coalition amongst the many individuals, agencies and organizations who are already doing the work to support our young people will dramatically increase our bandwidth,” she added.
Roketenetz said she has been inundated with requests from community members looking to join the team. She said she has no limit in mind in terms of how many can join.
“I think the bigger, the better. I think everybody has something to offer,” Roketenetz said.
She does not see this as something that needs to be rigid with hard deadlines and meeting times.
“I just see it as something very fluid, just sharing information, going back and forth, sharing resources and as things come up, we’ll implement them,” Roketenetz said.
She said the first meeting will be held in early October, with no specific date set.
Town Manager Neil Harrington said he is thrilled to partner with the Essex County Asset Builder Network and is happy to see Roketenetz’s role with the town increase.
“She has made her impact on the community and it is felt that this expanded role fits nicely with the mission of Parks & Recreation to foster community growth and promote healthy living,” Harrington said.
The Essex County Asset Builder Network is a regional group of six communities, including Newburyport, Amesbury, Georgetown, Newbury, Rowley and Salisbury. The network is committed to supporting youths and families.
“Jenn is well-connected and liked within the community and has already been doing so much to support our youth and families,” said network Associate Director Tina Los. “This role will help her be more purposeful in bringing folks together to find shared goals and work on projects that will benefit all partners and most importantly our youth.”
Funding for the new coalition comes from a two-year state grant from the Department of Public Health.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
