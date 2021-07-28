SALISBURY — The Zoning Board of Appeals voted 4-1 on Tuesday night to approve a comprehensive special permit request to construct Meadowview at Salisbury, a 56-unit condominium project — including 14 Chapter 40B affordable units — at 6 Forest Road.
Chair Susan Pawlisheck, Derek DePetrillo, Paul Descoteaux and Drew Dana voted to approve the project, while John Schillizzi voted in opposition.
Schillizzi and DePetrillo previously cited concerns about the project being too large with DePetrillo suggesting on May 25 that the project be reduced to 50 units.
Steven Paquette, the real estate developer for Meadowview at Salisbury, initially proposed 76 units with 19 of them considered affordable. After the project encountered opposition from abutters, Paquette decreased the number of units to 64 and then 56 after the meeting May 25.
The meeting Tuesday lasted roughly 20 minutes with no further deliberations or questions from board members.
Prior to the vote, Pawlisheck gave attorneys Dennis Murphy of Hill Law, who represents opponents of the project, and Melissa Robbins of Farrell & Robbins, who represents Paquette, the opportunity to make their final points.
Murphy summarized the three points he made on behalf of several concerned abutters in a letter to the board Monday.
The first point raised concerns about site control, which Murphy said the applicant no longer possesses. Paquette has an $800,000 purchase-and-sales agreement with the owners of the 28 acres, Selectman Freeman Condon and his wife, Maureen Condon, but the agreement had a closing date of Oct. 1, 2020.
Under the agreement, Paquette would pay the Condons an additional $10,000 per unit if the project was approved for more than 40 units, and an additional $5,000 for each approved unit over 50.
Murphy noted that Paquette had the opportunity to extend the agreement by 180 days to April 1, 2021, with a nonrefundable payment of $10,000, but as of writing the letter, the attorney had not seen evidence of an extension or deposit.
On Monday, Murphy received notification of an amendment to the agreement from Robbins that removed the limit of one 180-day extension and the need for an additional deposit.
Murphy questioned the validity of this, saying it was undated and not signed. Robbins argued that this amendment was an extension for one year and served as a “basic purchase-and-sales for a real estate transaction, especially during COVID.”
Town counsel Amy Kwesell agreed with Murphy’s concerns about the purchase-and-sales agreement expiring, but said Robbin’s documentation serves as proof of an extension.
In another point, Murphy called on the board to deny the applicant’s request to waive the town’s regulation that limits the maximum length of dead-end streets by 550 feet. The developer has proposed 2,400 feet.
Robbins countered that the roadway waiver has been discussed and reviewed by everyone involved, saying, “I think that is a nonissue at this point.”
In that same point, Murphy said the board should not approve more than 40 units for the development, saying the purchase-and-sales agreement shows that the project would be economically feasible with just 40 units.
Finally, Murphy pointed out that the town has already surpassed the state-required minimum for 10% affordable housing and encouraged the board to either condition or deny the project, knowing it has a little more control.
He said Chapter 40B can be looked at like “a carrot and a stick.”
“The carrot” is that if a town reaches its 10% threshold of affordable housing, it has a little immunity in that it can impose regulations and limits on Chapter 40B projects because the minimum state requirement has been met, Murphy explained.
“The stick” is that if a town has not met its 10% minimum, then it may be forced to waive certain bylaws and zoning restrictions, he added.
Robbins argued that safe harbor and other concerns have already been addressed.
The board voted 4-1 to accept the waivers for the project with Schillizzi dissenting. The waivers were not read during the meeting or discussed further.
Following the meeting, Murphy said he did not wish to comment, saying he would like to see the final written decision on the comprehensive permit first.
The board has 40 days to complete the final draft of the decision.
