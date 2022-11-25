SALISBURY — The town is about to become a whole lot brighter this weekend as business officials get ready to kick off the holiday season with the Chamber of Commerce’s annual Lighting of the Tree ceremony on Sunday.
The event, co-hosted with the town’s Parks and Recreation Department and sponsored by the Institution for Savings, will see various activities available for the public throughout the day, with the lighting of the tree at 6 p.m. at the Town Common in Salisbury Square. The activities start at 2 p.m.
Parks and Recreation Administrator Jennifer Roketenetz, in a statement, gave a taste of what other attractions will be available to the public.
“Salisbury’s quaint Town Common provides the most picturesque location to kick off the season,” Roketenetz said. “Those that attend will enjoy singing along with Victorian carolers, Salisbury Elementary band and chorus performances, Kadee’s Tumblesweed Dance show, a horse-drawn wagon ride, Buddy, Grinch and Elsa character visits, a Grinch story walk, wreath displays, cookies and cocoa provided by the Institution for Savings, gingerbread strolls, historical tours, an East Parish reception, toy collection, and of course, a visit and selfie opportunities with Santa.
The tree that the town lights was planted decades ago by the Bishop family in memory of their dad, Fred Bishop, according to the release.
Roketenetz said a lot of attention was paid to the traditions of the past while also trying to add new things to the mix.
“Research of all the years past has been done in hopes to honor all the traditions before us, and of course, to add a few of our own,” Roketenetz said in the release.
“The event has seen a number of changes over the years: trees have been cut, trees have been donated, years have seen the tree lit in honor of the Board of Trade president, now called the Salisbury Chamber of Commerce, Arlene Dow, to the years of efforts led by the chamber’s Maria Miles with trees donated from Lions Club sales, with the chamber, Selectman Chuck Takesian has most recently worked to carry out these traditions.”
Takesian, who told The Daily News over the phone that he has been carrying out these traditions for at least 25 years now, talked about his favorite part of the proceedings.
“The highlight is the actual lighting of the tree and having Santa Claus going around greeting everybody, all the kids, that’s really the highlight,” Takesian said.
Takesian said he believes events like this are important to the community.
“It brings people together. They really have a good time, you know, people seeing people, enjoying the camaraderie of the town,” he said.
All activities are free, but patrons are encouraged to bring an unwrapped gift or a donation made payable to Santa’s Helper Charitable Foundation.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
