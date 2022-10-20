SALISBURY — Street paving, local television funding, additional police and who can appoint new officials will be among the items residents will vote on at the annual fall Town Meeting on Monday.
The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at Salisbury Elementary School, 100 Lafayette Road. For the meeting to get underway, there needs to be at least 125 registered voters to obtain the necessary quorum.
“I urge everyone that’s interested to attend,” Town Manager Neil Harrington said. “We generally don’t have a problem getting a quorum, but I always like to remind people that it’s important to come out and vote.”
Among the articles proposed by Harrington is one to spend $700,000 for street paving.
Harrington said that over the last three to four years, the town has put together a pavement management plan in which a company evaluated the condition of all Salisbury streets. The town then began to repave the worst streets in town.
“Unfortunately, the state gives us a relatively small amount of money for street paving every year, about $235,000.” That won’t even pave one decent size street. The town has been setting aside money every year the last three or four years to do enhanced repaving of streets,” Harrington said. “We’re doing four streets this fall and this $700,000 would be for next spring’s streets.”
Another item proposed by Harrington is an article to spend $146,944 to help pay for local cable access television station SCTV.
Harrington said the town receives money from Comcast throughout the year, which is passed on to SCTV. This happens twice a year at the fall and spring Town Meetings, and the amount depends on how much money has come in from the various fees that Comcast pays the town, according to Harrington.
A new trash truck costing about $215,000 was the next item Harrington mentioned.
“The town’s trash truck is about 20 years old and really needs to be replaced,” he said.
Harrington said that as a rough rule of thumb, the town attempts to have two police officers for every 1,000 residents, and that 2020 census numbers were up to over 9,000 people. The town has 17 police officers, including Chief Thomas Fowler. Harrington proposed an article that would spend $57,000 to add an additional officer.
“We have an excellent Police Department and we need to keep up with the public safety needs of a growing town, so we’re asking for funding for an additional officer,” Harrington said.
There are three articles proposed by residents that will be heard at the meeting. Two are petitions to change Salisbury bylaws to remove Harrington as the appointing authority for the Zoning Board of Appeals and the Conservation Commission and give that authority to the Board of Selectmen.
Selectmen Michael Colburn said he would follow the will of the people.
“If it’s what the people want, then I think it is what we should do. I work for the people of Salisbury and this is the citizens’ petition, so I think the town should entertain it, just as long as it is written right, because it’s a part of our charter change,” Colburn said. “I would support it if it was written right and the people wanted it.”
Harrington said he is against those two articles.
“The proponent of the article apparently believes that the selectmen should appoint all of the boards and commissions, but I am in the camp of those who think that the charter has worked well, and I don’t think that we need to change it,” Harrington said.
The other item brought forward by the public looks to create a bylaw to allow for small ground-mounted solar photovoltaic installations. Harrington said it is something the town supports.
“Right now, our zoning bylaw only allows roof-mounted solar arrays,” Harrington said. “We’re in favor of ground-mounted solar arrays.”
Harrington said concerns have been brought up about the item during a Planning Board meeting.
“As it’s written, it has some concerns as far as the town is concerned,” Harrington said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
