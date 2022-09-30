SALISBURY — The town has been overrun with furry invaders as guinea pigs continue to be turned over to the Guinea Pig Sanctuary.
The Guinea Pig Sanctuary started in 2017 in Hampton, New Hampshire, but burned in a fire in February 2019. In early 2020, the sanctuary gained a new home in Salisbury, setting up shop at 129 Bridge Road.
Kimie Smothermon, the sanctuary’s director, said they used to care for 80 guinea pigs at a time at their Hampton location, but that number ballooned to between 300 and 500 in Salisbury, with more than 1,300 housed off-site in either foster or hospice care.
The sanctuary receives guinea pigs through animal control, police and fire departments, among others, she said.
“A Weston, Mass., animal control officer was here yesterday with two girls found on a college campus,” Smothermon said of two guinea pigs.
The inside of the sanctuary is reminiscent of a lively apartment complex, with cages upon cages stacked on top of and around each other, occupied by one or two guinea pigs depending on their temperament and gender.
The moment a bag of fresh greens is opened, the tenants spring to life with shrieks and squeals of excitement.
Smothermon said she and the staff do their best to find them homes. But with so many guinea pigs, they often die before getting homes.
“We lose five to 20 guinea pigs to health issues or old age a month, and we cry a lot every time,” Smothermon said.
Because of a lack of regulations when it comes to guinea pigs, Smothermon said many are misgendered and sent to homes with those of the opposite sex, resulting in more babies being born unintentionally. That inevitably leads to more guinea pigs being surrendered and in need of new homes.
Smothermon said she credits the community for keeping the sanctuary afloat with donations of money, food, water and volunteers’ time.
“They can come in any day except for Wednesday and just say they’re here to volunteer. They can do waters, they can sweep, do pellets, do hay, there’s a ton of stuff that can be done,” Smothermon said.
“If they’re not able to volunteer their time,” she added, “we take donations of gift cards to help other families, or they can bring by hay, or pellets or vegetables for the guinea pigs, or if they go on our website, there’s links to places like Amazon and Walmart where they can donate stuff, or they can donate money through Venmo to help us with the bills and the upkeep with all this.”
A normal adoption cost would be $50 for two since the sanctuary does not do single adoptions unless the guinea pig is socially aggressive, which means it likes people but not other guinea pigs. For an emotional support set, there is no charge and the cage is included. It is also free to provide foster or hospice care.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
