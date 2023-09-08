SALISBURY — The town’s first-ever fire apparatus will finally have a proper home as local officials announced last week they secured space in the center of Salisbury.
“The plan right now is for the Red Wing to be housed in a small storage building, kind of like a custom-built shed, adjacent to the Salisbury Common on what is commonly known as Ministers Corner,” Fire Chief Scott Carrigan said.
The Red Wing Handtub, built in 1826, was used to put out fires on Ring’s Island for 38 years before its retirement. For more than a century, the Red Wing sat dormant until it was purchased and restored by former Salisbury firefighter Danny Frost in 1976.
Fast-forward 40 years, and that’s when the Salisbury Firefighters Association acquired the historical apparatus after a fundraising campaign in 2016.
Since the Red Wing isn’t owned by the town, taxpayer dollars could be used to store the handtub. But after years of fundraising and meetings between town officials, a resolution was reached, Carrigan explained.
“The cost is probably somewhere in the range of $20,000 to $30,000, including the site work that needs to be done,” he said.
Carrigan said the Red Wing will be stored on the Elm Street property also occupied by the Salisbury Historical Society.
“In addition to housing the Red Wing, we have some other Fire Department historical memorabilia that will be on display,” he said. “But the idea of having the location down on the Town Common is not only for it to be in a high-visibility location, but it’ll also provide us with an opportunity to utilize that space as an outreach area for public education when there are events down in that section of town, such as Salisbury Days.”
Town Manager Neil Harrington said he expects the Historical Society will benefit from keeping the Red Wing on the same town-owned property.
“I think it will be a plus in that it will attract more people to the site. and perhaps it will allow the Historical Society to open their building to the public more often than it is open right now,” he said.
With a little luck, Carrigan said the Red Wing’s new home might be open to the public as early late October.
“I’d just like to thank the members of our committee for all the hard work that they’ve done in trying to find a place for this,” he said. “We obviously appreciate the support that the town manager has given us, but also the members of the Board of Selectmen that have been involved in this process, both past and present.”
Selectman Chairperson Ronalee Ray-Parrott shared her excitement upon hearing the news.
“I think that’s a perfect place because that’s a historical corner, and obviously the Historical Society sits on that corner, but Ministers Corner is somewhere that we were trying to think about putting town items and historical things. So I think that made the most sense to have it be there,” she said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
