SALISBURY — Dancing shoes will need to be dusted off for the return of the annual Salisbury Someone Special Dance.
Put together by the Salisbury Elementary School PTA, the dance will be held Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the school's cafeteria.
Originally known as the “Father Daughter Dance,” PTA President Stephanie Maynard explained the name change.
“For years, we've been calling it the ‘Someone Special Dance’ just because not everybody has a dad in their life. And it's just to be inclusive of everyone involved,” Maynard said.
“Some kids' dads work late, so some of them can’t make it, so everybody's bringing someone special. We have one family whose dad is working so an older brother is taking them. We just ask that if it's going to be an older brother, that it's more of an adult figure, like 17 or 18 and older.”
She explained that people will come in, get their photos taken, and have the opportunity to enjoy food, drinks and a live DJ as they dance. She said the dance has a different theme each year.
"We're doing an enchanted forest as kind of a little segue into our fairy walk that we're hosting with the Parks and Rec,” Maynard said, referring to the Salisbury Parks & Recreation Department.
Maynard said the event has always had a great turnout, but that issues have arisen in the past years due to COVID.
“So we didn't do any dances last year except for the Sixth-Grade Sweetheart Dance. And they ate food outside and they only had an hour inside,” Maynard said.
The return of the Someone Special Dance has received positive feedback, according to Maynard.
“We've gotten a great response. There's been a lot of chatter, we've gotten a lot of emails and messages and a lot of volunteerism has been spiking with this. There's a lot of families that want to come in and help volunteer for the event,” Maynard said.
“It's just a nice opportunity for parents and family members to come in and have some involvement in their school.”
The event will be without a familiar face this year in the form of longtime DJ and R & B Entertainment owner Ralphie Boragine. The Methuen resident told The Daily News that he had attended every iteration of the event prior, losing track of when it all started.
“I’ve done them all. This is the first time that this has happened because there was a snowstorm and it got rescheduled,” Boragine said.
He said it has always been a joy of his to perform for the children of Salisbury, and that he has arranged for another DJ to cover for him this year.
Maynard added that it is not just the girls who typically get a special night this time of year.
“The boys night out is going to be March 3. And it's gonna be held at Joe's Playland down at Salisbury Beach,” Maynard said. “The kids will come in and get a game card and an ice cream, a voucher for free ice cream, and they get to hang out with whomever they choose to invite for the night.”
Tickets for the Someone Special Dance can be bought at the door for $7 per person and includes all food, refreshments and activities.
